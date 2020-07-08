New Director Of Swim At BSAC

The Brandon Sports & Aquatic Center (BSAC) has named Sharon Finotti as director of swim education. Finotti brings more than 22 years of experience in the fitness and swim industry. She received her license as a Teacher of Swimming and Water Safety (TSW) through AUSTSWIM, the industry standard for swimming and water safety in Australia and many countries.

Perfect practice makes perfect is foundational to the educational approach Finotti is stressing at BSAC. “Teaching proper techniques with consistent reinforcement, and not moving a child up to the next level before they are ready, prevents the forming of bad habits,” said Finotti.

BSAC’s Learn to Swim Program is the most comprehensive swim lesson program in the area, offering a progressive group lesson program as well as children and adult private lessons, parent/tot classes and adaptive (special needs) swim lessons. Along with teaching swimming techniques, lessons incorporate water safety and survival skills.

Hillsborough County ranks as one of the highest in the state for youth drowning of children 3 to 5 years of age.

These numbers are on the rise as families are self-isolating and more children are at home during the day. Children are restless and love to explore and pools and bodies of water are everywhere in Florida, and it only takes a few seconds for water accidents to happen. This leads to a higher risk factor for children who do not know water safety and how to swim.

BSAC is a community-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. For more than 50 years, it has been its mission is to impact lives daily through superior educational and athletic programs.

BSAC is located on 405 Beverly Blvd. in Brandon. For more information on swim lessons, visit www.mybsac.org.

Allegra Spa Cafe Celebrates Opening

Jean Pierre and Kimberly Velez, new owners of Allegra Spa Cafe, are excited to finally be able to welcome you. Allegra Spa Cafe has a relaxing atmosphere for both mind and body to recover and energize.

Its holistic therapies are designed to make you feel great from the moment you walk in the door and it is the best place to work on boosting your immune system to stay healthy and well or maximize your training by rejuvenating your muscles to get back in the game stronger and capable of achieving more.

The services offered at the location on 13454 Boyette Rd. in Riverview include: cryotherapy, infrared sauna, compression therapy and dry flotation, as well as others.

Allegra Spa Cafe is open Monday to Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. To find out more, please visit www.allegraspacafe.com or call 662-4343.

Navigator Academy Of Leadership Registering Students

Navigator Academy of Leadership is a tuition-free public charter school in Valrico. Some parents find that traditional schools aren’t meeting their children’s needs and want their children to have the best chance to excel in school and in life. Your child deserves more from their school, and at Navigator Academy of Leadership, your children are its future.

Its teachers are passionate in delivering its SMART (Science, Math, Art, Reading, Technology) curriculum in conjunction with its NASA collaboration. The Leader in Me school helps mold students to become tomorrow’s leaders.

To find out more, visit its website at navigatoracademyvalrico.com or call it at 603-9340.

New Fairfield Inn & Suites Tampa Riverview Hotel Opens In Riverview

The 108-room Fairfield Inn & Suites Tampa Riverview hotel at 10743 Big Bend Rd. in Riverview has opened with a new décor theme that provides guests with a feeling of warmth and calm.

“Delivering both function and comfort, our new design and décor elevate the Fairfield brand. At Fairfield, we provide an easy, positive and productive travel experience,” said Janis Milham, senior vice president of classic select brands at Marriott International. Additional amenities include an outdoor swimming pool, fitness center, business services, valet laundry and others.

For more information or reservations, visit www.fairfield.com.

Florida Dermatology And Skin Cancer Centers Continue To Provide Care

Florida Dermatology and Skin Cancer Centers (FLDSCC) continues to take extraordinary measures to ensure that access to essential dermatological care will continue without disruption during this unprecedented time.

As it regularly monitors the COVID-19 outbreak, it would like to remind you that it remains open and, as always, its employees, patients and community remain its top priority.

While many patients continue to receive treatment in one of its dermatology office locations, it understands that others may be looking for a contactless alternative. FLDSCC is offering virtual visits through telemedicine.

Due to the nature of cases it observes and treats, please note that a patient may be asked to schedule an in-office follow up appointment for further diagnosis and treatment if it is felt necessary.

If you’d like to learn more about its telemedicine and virtual care program or have any questions, please contact FLDSCC at 1-855-353-7546, info@fldscc.com or visit the website at www.fldscc.com.

Heroes Paradise Opens

Heroes Paradise, located at 733 Knowles Rd. in Brandon, is a family-owned entertainment center that aims to provide a meeting place where people of all ages can play a part in having fun and creating strong bonds within our community between first responders, military members, families and youth.

The facility is now open and welcoming all ages to come and engage in activities such as tactical laser tag, an interactive rock wall, on and off-road remote control cars, virtual reality, archery tag and yard games. With 8 acres of property and various attractions, there is something for everyone of any age.

Heroes Paradise also hosts an array of private events, ranging from corporate team building to birthday parties for all ages.

Visit www.HeroesParadise.com, call 833-543-7637 or email HeroesParadiseATeam@gmail.com to find out more.

Beat The Heat Eco Tours

Latitudes Tours is very happy to be back on the water. It has added a new Breakfast Eco Tour with an early morning departure time of 8 a.m. to beat the summer heat and afternoon rain storms. It has also partnered with a local favorite, the Ruskin Diner, to offer five breakfast classics with your choice of drink to enhance your cruise as an optional extra.

Book online at latitudestours.com or call 641-1311.

Adam Bantner Named A Florida Legal Elite For 2020

Adam Bantner, a board-certified criminal trial law attorney with Valrico Law Group, was recently named as one of Florida Trend magazine’s Florida Legal Elite for 2020.

This is the 17th year of Florida Legal Elite presenting a prestigious roster of attorneys chosen for recognition by their peers. Bantner and the other attorneys chosen exemplify a standard of excellence in their profession and by doing so have garnered the respect and esteem of their colleagues.

Valrico Law Group can be contacted on 397-3965, or visit its website at www.ValricoLawGroup.com.

Dance Studio Open

Did you know that dancing is a healthy and great way to lift your spirits? Fred Astaire Dance Studios in Brandon has reopened and is once again sharing the joy of dancing with the community.

It has new hours to coincide with social distancing and cleaning, so please check www.fredastaire.com/Brandon for up-to-date information.