The Florida Orchestra Music Director Michael Francis brings his popular Inside the Music series straight into your living room for free.

As your personal guide, the maestro peels back the layers of triumph and heartache in Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7 while TFO musicians perform from their homes in this video series.

Learn to listen deeper to this magnificent work and escape the stress and anxiety of these difficult days:

“Since COVID-19, I’ve been listening to the 7th every afternoon, sort of my cheer up theme song. I just discovered how much I love it, and now I have your wonderful analysis to help me understand it. Thank you so much for giving me this experience. Being able to see each musician contribute their sound is wonderful,” – Travis.

You can find the complete series celebrating 250 years of Beethoven on the orchestra’s TFO at Home page at FloridaOrchestra.org/TFO-at-Home, along with dozens of performance and education videos.

PART 1: The strings

Maestro Francis breaks down the triumphant finale, starting with the strings.

PART 2: Brass & timpani

We go to the special teams for the victorious fanfare.

PART 3: The woodwinds

For the woodwinds, it’s all about the drama.

PART 4: The big finish

Put it all together and what have you got? An astonishing, whooping finale.

PART 5: Heartache and hope

Immerse yourself in the haunting melodies of the most well-known part of the symphony, the second movement. You may know it from The King’s Speech.

My favorite part…

More than a dozen TFO musicians explain and play their favorite parts of Symphony No. 7.