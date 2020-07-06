Remember the Old Testament story? Vain Babylonian King Nebuchadnezzar built a giant gold statue of himself and ordered everyone in the kingdom to bow and pray homage…or die.

He may have thought he was all that, but three young Hebrew slaves didn’t. Shadrach, Abednego and Meshach worshiped the One True God and flat out refused to kneel to a hunk of metal, knowing the alternative was death in the bowels of King N’s fiery furnace.

That was gutsy all right, but not as gutsy as what they did next.

The three boys answered King N’s snide question, “What god will be able to rescue you from my power?” with what I call the SAM Creed (an acronym of their names, Shadrach, Abednego and Meshach).

They replied, “If we are thrown into the blazing furnace, the God whom we serve is ABLE to save us. He will rescue us…But even if he doesn’t, we want to make it clear to you, Your Majesty, that we will NEVER serve your gods or worship the gold statue,” (Daniel 3:17-18 NLT, emphasis mine).

But even if he doesn’t… Five powerful words or life or death trust.

In a nutshell, the SAM Creed states, “I believe the God I serve is able to save me from this disaster. But even if He chooses not to, I will still serve Him.”

Say, dear reader-friend, are you gutsy enough to repeat the SAM Creed (in the previous paragraph) aloud with me and mean every word?

In the Bible story, Yahweh did indeed work an incredible walk-with-me-through-the-fire miracle, causing King N to declare in response, “There is no other god who can rescue like this!” (Daniel 3:29 NLT).

In your life story, are you ready to claim the SAM Creed as your own? Even as you face that horrible diagnosis, devastating loss or financial ruin?

Will you commit to believe in the All-Powerful God of the Bible? To acknowledge that He is able. Always. And to choose to trust Him, no matter what?

