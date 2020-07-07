Hess Orthodontics in Riverview has teamed up with Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pro Bowl receiver Chris Godwin to start the ‘Stats 4 Smiles’ program. Every time Godwin scores a touchdown, Hess Orthodontics will donate treatment to an underprivileged child.

“Everybody is extremely excited,” said Dr. Michael Hess. “Everybody here is a huge fan of the Bucs. We were super excited when he (Godwin) came in as a patient and when he partnered with us for the program.”

Godwin is the first player that Hess Orthodontics has teamed up with, but it hopes to get more players involved in the future. Hess Orthodontics has several football clients, including former Buccaneer and NFL Hall of Fame player Warren Sapp. Current clients include Bucs receiver Bryant Mitchell, Bucs backup quarterback Ryan Griffen and Colts running back Bruce Anderson.

Hess expects the program to be a success with Godwin’s emergence as a star receiver and the addition of six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady throwing him passes in 2020. Godwin had a breakout season during his second campaign in 2019, as he found the end zone nine times, earning a Pro Bowl appearance.

Suncoast Dental Center in Brandon is working with Hess Orthodontics to pick a child in need of braces. During the football season, Godwin’s stats will be tallied up on Hess Orthodontics’ social media pages in celebration of his success. It will also be posting a picture of the child with his or her new braces.

Hess Orthodontics has locations in Riverview, Lithia, Apollo Beach and Parrish. It offers a wide variety of treatments, including traditional metal and clear braces, Invisalign and Invisalign Teen clear aligners, Damon Q Self-Ligating Braces and Insignia.

Via its website, Hess Orthodontics shares a vision for its patients that is as much about creating the healthiest and most beautiful smiles as it is about creating an environment of comfort and happiness. It does this by viewing the practice, team and patients as a part of its own family.

To it, orthodontics is more than just a job, it is a shared passion, and it is grateful to all of the families for allowing it to become a part of their lives.

