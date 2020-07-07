Amy Grant Undergoes Open-Heart Surgery

Contemporary Christian and pop singer Amy Grant underwent open-heart surgery to fix a rare heart condition on June 3. Grant discovered earlier this year that she has had a heart condition called partial anomalous pulmonary venous return (PAPVR).

According to a statement on Grant’s official Facebook page, the surgery was a success.

Grant, 59, is a six-time GRAMMY Award winner with multiple hit crossover pop songs, including “Baby, Baby,” “Every Heartbeat” and “That’s What Love is For.”

She has sold more than 30 million albums, including her 1991 album, Heart in Motion, which has been certified five times platinum and brought her to a larger pop audience, and Grant has been married to country singer Vince Gill since 2000.

Selfie Dad, The Faith-Based Comedy That’s Truly Funny

The faith-based comedy Selfie Dad launched on video on-demand in June, starring comedian Michael Jr. as Ben Marcus and comedian Chonda Pierce as Rosie.

Ben Marcus is an aloof husband and father of two who is undergoing a midlife crisis and gets fired from his job. Needing cash, he begins posting weekly comedy videos on his ‘Selfie Dad’ channel, which showcases home improvement projects that always go horribly wrong. Ben’s videos go viral, yet he is left wondering: Why am I still not happy?

Selfie Dad includes lessons about the power of prayer, the importance of fathers, the necessity of husbands being devoted to their wives, the blessing of second chances and the breaking of cycles of generational sin. It even has a not-so-subtle message about standing up for Christ in a world hostile to the gospel.

For more information, visit www.SelfieDadMovie.com.

Carrie Underwood And Husband Launch Web Series

Country music superstar Carrie Underwood and her husband, Mike Fisher, are continuing to share their journey with God in a four-part short digital web series titled “Mike and Carrie: God and Country.”

After sharing about their multiple miscarriages in their latest episode, the couple is sharing stories about how they teach their two sons unconditional love through faith in God. Fisher also confesses what he believes is his greatest fear in life.

“Someone asked me recently what my greatest fear was. Right away, I thought, well, it’s losing a child. And then, as I thought on it, no, I think the greatest fear for me would be having a child that didn’t have a real relationship with Jesus. I want my sons to see me and be like, ‘This is real. This isn’t just what he’s saying. This is not an informed faith. This is a transformed faith and my dad is different,” he explained.

The last episode of their web series will premiere on the website at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, June 17. The first three episodes are also available to watch on www.iamsecond.com.