Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on July 10, 2020.
Since July 9 at 9:25 a.m., Brandon (84 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview having 60 new cases, Valrico having 33 new cases, Sun City Center having 20 new cases, Wimauma having 18 new cases, Ruskin having 17 new cases, Seffner having 15 new cases, Dover having 12 new cases, Lithia having eight new cases, Gibsonton having seven new cases and Apollo Beach having six new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, July 9: 990 cases
Riverview, July 10: 1,050↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, July 9: 1,102 cases
Brandon, July 10: 1,186↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, July 9: 424 cases
Ruskin, July 10: 441↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, July 9: 371 cases
Wimauma, July 10: 389↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, July 9: 412 cases
Valrico, July 10: 445↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, July 9: 99 cases
Sun City Center, July 10: 119↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, July 9: 137 cases
Apollo Beach, July 10: 143↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, July 9: 267 cases
Seffner, July 10: 292↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, July 9: 163 cases
Gibsonton, July 10: 170↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, July 9: 121 cases
Lithia, July 10: 129↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, July 9: 187 cases
Dover, July 10: 199↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
July 9: 4,262
July 10: 4,542
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
July 9: 16,566
July 10: 17,562
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
July 9: 229,367
July 10: 240,710
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
July 9: 182
July 10: 186
Total deaths of Florida residents:
July 9: 4,009
July 10: 4,102
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:
Total tests reported:
July 9: 152,195
July 10: 157,409
Positive tests:
July 9: 16,666
July 10: 17,662
Negative tests:
July 9: 135,404
July 10: 139,609
Inconclusive tests:
July 9: 125
July 10: 138
Awaiting testing:
July 9: 146
July 10: 150
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:
Total tests reported:
July 9: 2,359,636
July 10: 2,423,992
Positive tests:
July 9: 232,718
July 10: 244,151
Negative tests:
July 9: 2,124,680
July 10: 2,177,476
Inconclusive tests:
July 9: 2,238
July 10: 2,365
Awaiting testing:
July 9: 1,896
July 10: 1,911
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics