Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on July 10, 2020.

Since July 9 at 9:25 a.m., Brandon (84 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview having 60 new cases, Valrico having 33 new cases, Sun City Center having 20 new cases, Wimauma having 18 new cases, Ruskin having 17 new cases, Seffner having 15 new cases, Dover having 12 new cases, Lithia having eight new cases, Gibsonton having seven new cases and Apollo Beach having six new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, July 9: 990 cases

Riverview, July 10: 1,050↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, July 9: 1,102 cases

Brandon, July 10: 1,186↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, July 9: 424 cases

Ruskin, July 10: 441↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, July 9: 371 cases

Wimauma, July 10: 389↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, July 9: 412 cases

Valrico, July 10: 445↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, July 9: 99 cases

Sun City Center, July 10: 119↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, July 9: 137 cases

Apollo Beach, July 10: 143↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, July 9: 267 cases

Seffner, July 10: 292↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, July 9: 163 cases

Gibsonton, July 10: 170↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, July 9: 121 cases

Lithia, July 10: 129↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, July 9: 187 cases

Dover, July 10: 199↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

July 9: 4,262

July 10: 4,542

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

July 9: 16,566

July 10: 17,562

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

July 9: 229,367

July 10: 240,710

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

July 9: 182

July 10: 186

Total deaths of Florida residents:

July 9: 4,009

July 10: 4,102

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:

July 9: 152,195

July 10: 157,409

Positive tests:

July 9: 16,666

July 10: 17,662

Negative tests:

July 9: 135,404

July 10: 139,609

Inconclusive tests:

July 9: 125

July 10: 138

Awaiting testing:

July 9: 146

July 10: 150

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:

July 9: 2,359,636

July 10: 2,423,992

Positive tests:

July 9: 232,718

July 10: 244,151

Negative tests:

July 9: 2,124,680

July 10: 2,177,476

Inconclusive tests:

July 9: 2,238

July 10: 2,365

Awaiting testing:

July 9: 1,896

July 10: 1,911

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics