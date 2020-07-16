Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on July 16, 2020.
Since July 15 at 9:25 a.m., Brandon (37 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview having 29 new cases, Ruskin having 23 new cases, Wimauma having 17 new cases, Valrico having 15 new cases, Gibsonton having 14 new cases, Lithia having 10 new cases, Apollo Beach and Seffner each having seven new cases and Sun City Center and Dover each having five new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, July 15: 1,256 cases
Riverview, July 16: 1,285↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, July 15: 1,441 cases
Brandon, July 16: 1,478↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, July 15: 572 cases
Ruskin, July 16: 595↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, July 15: 476 cases
Wimauma, July 16: 493↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, July 15: 540 cases
Valrico, July 16: 555↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, July 15: 153 cases
Sun City Center, July 16: 158↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, July 15: 171 cases
Apollo Beach, July 16: 178↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, July 15: 343 cases
Seffner, July 16: 350↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, July 15: 207 cases
Gibsonton, July 16: 221↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, July 15: 155 cases
Lithia, July 16: 165↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, July 15: 255 cases
Dover, July 16: 260↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
July 15: 5,548
July 16: 5,717
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
July 15: 20,909
July 16: 21,445
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
July 15: 297,876
July 16: 311,640
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
July 15: 192
July 16: 232
Total deaths of Florida residents:
July 15: 4,521
July 16: 4,677
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:
Total tests reported:
July 15: 175,040
July 16: 177,852
Positive tests:
July 15: 21,018
July 16: 21,577
Negative tests:
July 15: 153,814
July 16: 156,074
Inconclusive tests:
July 15: 208
July 16: 221
Awaiting testing:
July 15: 149
July 16: 150
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:
Total tests reported:
July 15: 2,739,169
July 16: 2,819,000
Positive tests:
July 15: 301,810
July 16: 315,775
Negative tests:
July 15: 2,434,143
July 16: 2,499,843
Inconclusive tests:
July 15: 3,216
July 16: 3,382
Awaiting testing:
July 15: 2,189
July 16: 2,163
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics