Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on July 16, 2020.

Since July 15 at 9:25 a.m., Brandon (37 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview having 29 new cases, Ruskin having 23 new cases, Wimauma having 17 new cases, Valrico having 15 new cases, Gibsonton having 14 new cases, Lithia having 10 new cases, Apollo Beach and Seffner each having seven new cases and Sun City Center and Dover each having five new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, July 15: 1,256 cases

Riverview, July 16: 1,285↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, July 15: 1,441 cases

Brandon, July 16: 1,478↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, July 15: 572 cases

Ruskin, July 16: 595↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, July 15: 476 cases

Wimauma, July 16: 493↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, July 15: 540 cases

Valrico, July 16: 555↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, July 15: 153 cases

Sun City Center, July 16: 158↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, July 15: 171 cases

Apollo Beach, July 16: 178↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, July 15: 343 cases

Seffner, July 16: 350↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, July 15: 207 cases

Gibsonton, July 16: 221↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, July 15: 155 cases

Lithia, July 16: 165↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, July 15: 255 cases

Dover, July 16: 260↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

July 15: 5,548

July 16: 5,717

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

July 15: 20,909

July 16: 21,445

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

July 15: 297,876

July 16: 311,640

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

July 15: 192

July 16: 232

Total deaths of Florida residents:

July 15: 4,521

July 16: 4,677

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:

July 15: 175,040

July 16: 177,852

Positive tests:

July 15: 21,018

July 16: 21,577

Negative tests:

July 15: 153,814

July 16: 156,074

Inconclusive tests:

July 15: 208

July 16: 221

Awaiting testing:

July 15: 149

July 16: 150

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:

July 15: 2,739,169

July 16: 2,819,000

Positive tests:

July 15: 301,810

July 16: 315,775

Negative tests:

July 15: 2,434,143

July 16: 2,499,843

Inconclusive tests:

July 15: 3,216

July 16: 3,382

Awaiting testing:

July 15: 2,189

July 16: 2,163

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics