Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on July 22, 2020.
Since July 21 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (23 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 19 new cases, Valrico having 16 new cases, Ruskin and Wimauma each having 10 new cases, Sun City Center and Dover each having six new cases, Apollo Beach having five new cases, Seffner and Gibsonton each having four new cases and Lithia having two new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, July 21: 1,474 cases
Riverview, July 22: 1,497↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, July 21: 1,717 cases
Brandon, July 22: 1,736↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, July 21: 687 cases
Ruskin, July 22: 697↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, July 21: 555 cases
Wimauma, July 22: 565↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, July 21: 624 cases
Valrico, July 22: 640↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, July 21: 187 cases
Sun City Center, July 22: 193↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, July 21: 202 cases
Apollo Beach, July 22: 207↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, July 21: 389 cases
Seffner, July 22: 393↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, July 21: 284 cases
Gibsonton, July 22: 288↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, July 21: 200 cases
Lithia, July 22: 202↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, July 21: 297 cases
Dover, July 22: 303↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
July 21: 6,595
July 22: 6,700
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
July 21: 24,432
July 22: 24,774
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
July 21: 365,244
July 22: 374,920
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
July 21: 244
July 22: 260
Total deaths of Florida residents:
July 21: 5,206
July 22: 5,345
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:
Total tests reported:
July 21: 192,651
July 22: 194,667
Positive tests:
July 21: 24,559
July 22: 24,891
Negative tests:
July 21: 167,836
July 22: 169,511
Inconclusive tests:
July 21: 265
July 22: 265
Awaiting testing:
July 21: 147
July 22: 147
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:
Total tests reported:
July 21: 3,103,674
July 22: 3,158,741
Positive tests:
July 21: 369,834
July 22: 379,619
Negative tests:
July 21: 2,729,916
July 22: 2,775,092
Inconclusive tests:
July 21: 3,924
July 22: 4,030
Awaiting testing:
July 21: 2,462
July 22: 2,524
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics