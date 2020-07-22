Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on July 22, 2020.

Since July 21 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (23 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 19 new cases, Valrico having 16 new cases, Ruskin and Wimauma each having 10 new cases, Sun City Center and Dover each having six new cases, Apollo Beach having five new cases, Seffner and Gibsonton each having four new cases and Lithia having two new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, July 21: 1,474 cases

Riverview, July 22: 1,497↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, July 21: 1,717 cases

Brandon, July 22: 1,736↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, July 21: 687 cases

Ruskin, July 22: 697↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, July 21: 555 cases

Wimauma, July 22: 565↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, July 21: 624 cases

Valrico, July 22: 640↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, July 21: 187 cases

Sun City Center, July 22: 193↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, July 21: 202 cases

Apollo Beach, July 22: 207↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, July 21: 389 cases

Seffner, July 22: 393↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, July 21: 284 cases

Gibsonton, July 22: 288↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, July 21: 200 cases

Lithia, July 22: 202↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, July 21: 297 cases

Dover, July 22: 303↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

July 21: 6,595

July 22: 6,700

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

July 21: 24,432

July 22: 24,774

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

July 21: 365,244

July 22: 374,920

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

July 21: 244

July 22: 260

Total deaths of Florida residents:

July 21: 5,206

July 22: 5,345

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:

July 21: 192,651

July 22: 194,667

Positive tests:

July 21: 24,559

July 22: 24,891

Negative tests:

July 21: 167,836

July 22: 169,511

Inconclusive tests:

July 21: 265

July 22: 265

Awaiting testing:

July 21: 147

July 22: 147

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:

July 21: 3,103,674

July 22: 3,158,741

Positive tests:

July 21: 369,834

July 22: 379,619

Negative tests:

July 21: 2,729,916

July 22: 2,775,092

Inconclusive tests:

July 21: 3,924

July 22: 4,030

Awaiting testing:

July 21: 2,462

July 22: 2,524

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics