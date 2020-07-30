Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on July 30, 2020.

Since July 29 at 9:25 a.m., Brandon (27 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview having 23 new cases, Wimauma having 18 new cases, Valrico having 15 new cases, Sun City Center and Lithia each having eight new cases, Ruskin having seven new cases, Seffner having six new cases, Apollo Beach having five new cases, Dover having three new cases, Gibsonton having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, July 29: 1,745 cases

Riverview, July 30: 1,768↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, July 29: 1,944 cases

Brandon, July 30: 1,971↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, July 29: 796 cases

Ruskin, July 30: 803↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, July 29: 653 cases

Wimauma, July 30: 671↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, July 29: 741 cases

Valrico, July 30: 756↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, July 29: 221 cases

Sun City Center, July 30: 229↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, July 29: 233 cases

Apollo Beach, July 30: 238↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, July 29: 441 cases

Seffner, July 30: 447↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, July 29: 340 cases

Gibsonton, July 30: 341↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, July 29: 227 cases

Lithia, July 30: 235↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, July 29: 349 cases

Dover, July 30: 352↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

July 29: 7,668

July 30: 7,789

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

July 29: 28,145

July 30: 28,618

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

July 29: 446,251

July 30: 456,105

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

July 29: 323

July 30: 331

Total deaths of Florida residents:

July 29: 6,333

July 30: 6,586

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:

July 29: 213,702

July 30: 217,168

Positive tests:

July 29: 28,268

July 30: 28,742

Negative tests:

July 29: 185,111

July 30: 188,088

Inconclusive tests:

July 29: 323

July 30: 338

Awaiting testing:

July 29: 174

July 30: 176

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:

July 29: 3,531,721

July 30: 3,584,193

Positive tests:

July 29: 451,423

July 30: 461,379

Negative tests:

July 29: 3,075,342

July 30: 3,117,738

Inconclusive tests:

July 29: 4,956

July 30: 5,076

Awaiting testing:

July 29: 3,220

July 30: 3,304

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

floridadisaster.orgGoogle population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)