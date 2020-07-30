Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on July 30, 2020.
Since July 29 at 9:25 a.m., Brandon (27 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview having 23 new cases, Wimauma having 18 new cases, Valrico having 15 new cases, Sun City Center and Lithia each having eight new cases, Ruskin having seven new cases, Seffner having six new cases, Apollo Beach having five new cases, Dover having three new cases, Gibsonton having one new case.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, July 29: 1,745 cases
Riverview, July 30: 1,768↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, July 29: 1,944 cases
Brandon, July 30: 1,971↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, July 29: 796 cases
Ruskin, July 30: 803↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, July 29: 653 cases
Wimauma, July 30: 671↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, July 29: 741 cases
Valrico, July 30: 756↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, July 29: 221 cases
Sun City Center, July 30: 229↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, July 29: 233 cases
Apollo Beach, July 30: 238↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, July 29: 441 cases
Seffner, July 30: 447↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, July 29: 340 cases
Gibsonton, July 30: 341↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, July 29: 227 cases
Lithia, July 30: 235↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, July 29: 349 cases
Dover, July 30: 352↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
July 29: 7,668
July 30: 7,789
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
July 29: 28,145
July 30: 28,618
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
July 29: 446,251
July 30: 456,105
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
July 29: 323
July 30: 331
Total deaths of Florida residents:
July 29: 6,333
July 30: 6,586
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:
Total tests reported:
July 29: 213,702
July 30: 217,168
Positive tests:
July 29: 28,268
July 30: 28,742
Negative tests:
July 29: 185,111
July 30: 188,088
Inconclusive tests:
July 29: 323
July 30: 338
Awaiting testing:
July 29: 174
July 30: 176
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:
Total tests reported:
July 29: 3,531,721
July 30: 3,584,193
Positive tests:
July 29: 451,423
July 30: 461,379
Negative tests:
July 29: 3,075,342
July 30: 3,117,738
Inconclusive tests:
July 29: 4,956
July 30: 5,076
Awaiting testing:
July 29: 3,220
July 30: 3,304
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
floridadisaster.orgGoogle population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)