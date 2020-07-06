Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on July 6, 2020.

Since July 3 at 9:25 a.m., Brandon (125 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview having 75 new cases, Valrico having 50 new cases, Ruskin having 38 new cases, Seffner having 37 new cases, Wimauma having 34 new cases, Apollo Beach having 25 new cases, Dover having 17 new cases, Sun City Center having 15 new cases, Gibsonton having 14 new cases and Lithia having 10 new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, July 3: 798 cases
Riverview, July 6: 923↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, July 3: 806 cases
Brandon, July 6: 881↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, July 3: 343 cases
Ruskin, July 6: 381↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, July 3: 283 cases
Wimauma, July 6: 317↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, July 3: 290 cases
Valrico, July 6: 340↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, July 3: 75 cases
Sun City Center, July 6: 90↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, July 3: 104 cases
Apollo Beach, July 6: 126↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, July 3: 191 cases
Seffner, July 6: 228↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, July 3: 127 cases
Gibsonton, July 6: 141↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, July 3: 91 cases
Lithia, July 6: 101↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380
Dover, July 3: 144 cases
Dover, July 6: 161↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
July 3: 3,239
July 6: 3,676

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
July 3: 12,952
July 6: 14,583

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
July 3: 175,718
July 6: 203,376

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
July 3: 148
July 6: 158

Total deaths of Florida residents:
July 3: 3,684
July 6: 3,778

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:
July 3: 135,105
July 6: 143,226

Positive tests:
July 3: 13,044
July 6: 14,677

Negative tests:
July 3: 121,971
July 6: 128,454

Inconclusive tests:
July 3: 90
July 6: 95

Awaiting testing:
July 3: 110
July 6: 122

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:
July 3: 2,083,056
July 6: 2,235,937

Positive tests:
July 3: 178,594
July 6: 206,447

Negative tests:
July 3: 1,902,766
July 6: 2,027,493

Inconclusive tests:
July 3: 1,696
July 6: 1,997

Awaiting testing:
July 3: 1,717
July 6: 1,516

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographic

