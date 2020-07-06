Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on July 6, 2020.
Since July 3 at 9:25 a.m., Brandon (125 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview having 75 new cases, Valrico having 50 new cases, Ruskin having 38 new cases, Seffner having 37 new cases, Wimauma having 34 new cases, Apollo Beach having 25 new cases, Dover having 17 new cases, Sun City Center having 15 new cases, Gibsonton having 14 new cases and Lithia having 10 new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, July 3: 798 cases
Riverview, July 6: 923↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, July 3: 806 cases
Brandon, July 6: 881↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, July 3: 343 cases
Ruskin, July 6: 381↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, July 3: 283 cases
Wimauma, July 6: 317↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, July 3: 290 cases
Valrico, July 6: 340↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, July 3: 75 cases
Sun City Center, July 6: 90↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, July 3: 104 cases
Apollo Beach, July 6: 126↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, July 3: 191 cases
Seffner, July 6: 228↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, July 3: 127 cases
Gibsonton, July 6: 141↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, July 3: 91 cases
Lithia, July 6: 101↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, July 3: 144 cases
Dover, July 6: 161↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
July 3: 3,239
July 6: 3,676
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
July 3: 12,952
July 6: 14,583
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
July 3: 175,718
July 6: 203,376
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
July 3: 148
July 6: 158
Total deaths of Florida residents:
July 3: 3,684
July 6: 3,778
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:
Total tests reported:
July 3: 135,105
July 6: 143,226
Positive tests:
July 3: 13,044
July 6: 14,677
Negative tests:
July 3: 121,971
July 6: 128,454
Inconclusive tests:
July 3: 90
July 6: 95
Awaiting testing:
July 3: 110
July 6: 122
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:
Total tests reported:
July 3: 2,083,056
July 6: 2,235,937
Positive tests:
July 3: 178,594
July 6: 206,447
Negative tests:
July 3: 1,902,766
July 6: 2,027,493
Inconclusive tests:
July 3: 1,696
July 6: 1,997
Awaiting testing:
July 3: 1,717
July 6: 1,516
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographic