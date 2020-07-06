Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on July 6, 2020.

Since July 3 at 9:25 a.m., Brandon (125 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview having 75 new cases, Valrico having 50 new cases, Ruskin having 38 new cases, Seffner having 37 new cases, Wimauma having 34 new cases, Apollo Beach having 25 new cases, Dover having 17 new cases, Sun City Center having 15 new cases, Gibsonton having 14 new cases and Lithia having 10 new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, July 3: 798 cases

Riverview, July 6: 923↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, July 3: 806 cases

Brandon, July 6: 881↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, July 3: 343 cases

Ruskin, July 6: 381↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, July 3: 283 cases

Wimauma, July 6: 317↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, July 3: 290 cases

Valrico, July 6: 340↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, July 3: 75 cases

Sun City Center, July 6: 90↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, July 3: 104 cases

Apollo Beach, July 6: 126↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, July 3: 191 cases

Seffner, July 6: 228↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, July 3: 127 cases

Gibsonton, July 6: 141↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, July 3: 91 cases

Lithia, July 6: 101↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, July 3: 144 cases

Dover, July 6: 161↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

July 3: 3,239

July 6: 3,676

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

July 3: 12,952

July 6: 14,583

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

July 3: 175,718

July 6: 203,376

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

July 3: 148

July 6: 158

Total deaths of Florida residents:

July 3: 3,684

July 6: 3,778

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:

July 3: 135,105

July 6: 143,226

Positive tests:

July 3: 13,044

July 6: 14,677

Negative tests:

July 3: 121,971

July 6: 128,454

Inconclusive tests:

July 3: 90

July 6: 95

Awaiting testing:

July 3: 110

July 6: 122

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:

July 3: 2,083,056

July 6: 2,235,937

Positive tests:

July 3: 178,594

July 6: 206,447

Negative tests:

July 3: 1,902,766

July 6: 2,027,493

Inconclusive tests:

July 3: 1,696

July 6: 1,997

Awaiting testing:

July 3: 1,717

July 6: 1,516

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographic