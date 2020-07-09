Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on July 9, 2020.

Since July 8 at 9:25 a.m., Brandon (66 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview having 30 new cases; Valrico having 28 new cases; Wimauma having 17 new cases; Seffner having 16 new cases; Lithia having 10 new cases; Ruskin, Gibsonton and Dover each having eight new cases; Sun City Center having two new cases; and Apollo Beach having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, July 8: 960 cases

Riverview, July 9: 990↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, July 8: 1,036 cases

Brandon, July 9: 1,102↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, July 8: 416 cases

Ruskin, July 9: 424↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, July 8: 354 cases

Wimauma, July 9: 371↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, July 8: 384 cases

Valrico, July 9: 412↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, July 8: 97 cases

Sun City Center, July 9: 99↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, July 8: 136 cases

Apollo Beach, July 9: 137↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, July 8: 251 cases

Seffner, July 9: 267↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, July 8: 155 cases

Gibsonton, July 9: 163↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, July 8: 111 cases

Lithia, July 9: 121↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, July 8: 179 cases

Dover, July 9: 187↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

July 8: 4,068

July 9: 4,262

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

July 8: 15,996

July 9: 16,566

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

July 8: 220,492

July 9: 229,367

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

July 8: 163

July 9: 182

Total deaths of Florida residents:

July 8: 3,889

July 9: 4,009

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:

July 8: 149,980

July 9: 152,195

Positive tests:

July 8: 16,099

July 9: 16,666

Negative tests:

July 8: 133,760

July 9: 135,404

Inconclusive tests:

July 8: 121

July 9: 125

Awaiting testing:

July 8: 141

July 9: 146

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:

July 8: 2,322,389

July 9: 2,359,636

Positive tests:

July 8: 223,783

July 9: 232,718

Negative tests:

July 8: 2,096,424

July 9: 2,124,680

Inconclusive tests:

July 8: 2,182

July 9: 2,238

Awaiting testing:

July 8: 1,773

July 9: 1,896

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics