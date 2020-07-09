Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on July 9, 2020.
Since July 8 at 9:25 a.m., Brandon (66 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview having 30 new cases; Valrico having 28 new cases; Wimauma having 17 new cases; Seffner having 16 new cases; Lithia having 10 new cases; Ruskin, Gibsonton and Dover each having eight new cases; Sun City Center having two new cases; and Apollo Beach having one new case.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, July 8: 960 cases
Riverview, July 9: 990↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, July 8: 1,036 cases
Brandon, July 9: 1,102↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, July 8: 416 cases
Ruskin, July 9: 424↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, July 8: 354 cases
Wimauma, July 9: 371↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, July 8: 384 cases
Valrico, July 9: 412↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, July 8: 97 cases
Sun City Center, July 9: 99↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, July 8: 136 cases
Apollo Beach, July 9: 137↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, July 8: 251 cases
Seffner, July 9: 267↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, July 8: 155 cases
Gibsonton, July 9: 163↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, July 8: 111 cases
Lithia, July 9: 121↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, July 8: 179 cases
Dover, July 9: 187↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
July 8: 4,068
July 9: 4,262
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
July 8: 15,996
July 9: 16,566
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
July 8: 220,492
July 9: 229,367
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
July 8: 163
July 9: 182
Total deaths of Florida residents:
July 8: 3,889
July 9: 4,009
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:
Total tests reported:
July 8: 149,980
July 9: 152,195
Positive tests:
July 8: 16,099
July 9: 16,666
Negative tests:
July 8: 133,760
July 9: 135,404
Inconclusive tests:
July 8: 121
July 9: 125
Awaiting testing:
July 8: 141
July 9: 146
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:
Total tests reported:
July 8: 2,322,389
July 9: 2,359,636
Positive tests:
July 8: 223,783
July 9: 232,718
Negative tests:
July 8: 2,096,424
July 9: 2,124,680
Inconclusive tests:
July 8: 2,182
July 9: 2,238
Awaiting testing:
July 8: 1,773
July 9: 1,896
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics