Like many teenagers, Emily Finch often pondered about the secret recipe to success. Especially during the height of the quarantine, this soon-to-be Newsome High School sophomore wondered what she could do to make a difference in the community. With the encouragement of her father and mother, Christian and Beth Finch, Emily’s Curbside Bakery was born.

“I have always liked to bake, especially different holiday treats. When the stay-at-home order started, I began trying out new recipes,” said Emily. “My dad kept posting pictures of what I was baking on Facebook and there were a lot of positive comments. We arranged a pickup one night for a friend who wanted some of my pretzels. This was the point where I really felt inspired to start the bakery.”

Emily has donated 15 percent of her profits to those in need, including a donation to FishHawk Fellowship Church’s food drive benefitting the Seeds of Hope food bank. She has also donated her baked goods to the church staff.

The Finch family, including younger sister Peyton, have been FishHawk residents for the past 11 years and have been attending FishHawk Fellowship Church for four years.

“Christian and I have loved watching Emily develop her passion for baking,” said her mother, Beth. “As her parents, it’s been inspiring to see her really take ownership of this and develop it into what it is now. We are incredibly proud of her work ethic and passion to do things that bring joy to others.”

In addition to baking, Emily plays the clarinet and decided to audition for a leadership position in the Newsome band. One of the audition requirements was to participate in a service project.

“I felt like this was God’s way of telling me I needed to give back to the community. In the end, it all came together very nicely, and I believe that it was all God’s doing.”

Emily’s Curbside Bakery’s most popular baked goods include pretzel bites, chocolate chip cookies and cinnamon rolls. To place an order, visit and like Emily’s Curbside Bakery on Facebook. Each week, Emily posts what she will be baking and pickup days. After orders are placed, customers receive confirmation of the pickup date and time.

Emily’s Curbside Bakery will continue throughout the summer; however, there may be adjustments in orders to accommodate her summer schedule. As the new school year begins, Emily is considering scaling her bakery to special requests, events and parties.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com and search for Emily’s Curbside Bakery.