Seven Bloomingdale High School football players recently signed on to play college football. They weren’t able to have an official signing day at the school due to COVID-19.

Defensive back/wide receiver Gabe Akpewero signed to play at St. Thomas University.

“I felt great after thinking about my decision for a long time, and I feel relieved that I chose the right school for me to spend the next four years,” said Akpewero.

He will major in business management and marketing.

“I am looking forward to competing at a higher level and improving my game as much as possible while I am in college,” he said.

Bulls quarterback Lance Alderson signed with Baldwin Wallace University in Ohio.

“I was very excited when I signed,” said Alderson. “My dream was always to play at the next level and be the first in my family to play college football.”

He will major in criminal justice.

“My ultimate goal playing college football is to get faster and stronger, and to show everyone why I’m there. I want to be one of the top QBs in college,” he said.

Defensive back/wide receiver Waylon Blackmon also signed with St. Thomas University.

“It felt great, all these years of hard work and persistence in the classroom and on the field finally paid off,” said Blackmon. He will major in engineering.

“I hope to go and ball out and display my talents so that I can take my football career as far as my talents can take me. If I can make it to the NFL, that would be a dream come true, but I have to work to get there,” he said.

Wide receiver/defensive back Javon Stephens signed with Peru State in Nebraska.

“It felt amazing knowing that I’m the first in my family to go to college,” said Stephens.

He will major in business.

“I can’t wait for next season, I’m ready to work,” he said.

Defensive end/defensive tackle Jack Sykes signed with Missouri Valley College.

“I felt a huge weight was lifted off my shoulders and a lot of pressure was relieved,” said Sykes.

He will major in architectural engineering or construction management.

“My goal in college is to keep my GPA above a 3.5, and my goal with football is to help my teammates grow and motivate them to be the best version of themselves,” he said.

Defensive lineman Marvin Vinson signed to play for St. Thomas University, joining his Bloomingdale teammates, Akpewero and Blackmon.

“I’m ready to show every coach that doubted me that I will be something,” said Vinson.

He will major in business management. He can’t wait to play with Akpewero and Blackmon again.

“Those are my brothers for life,” he said.

Guard Jordan Leath also signed to play for Minnesota State Community and Technical College.

The 2020 class is the winningest class in the school’s history with a 33-13 overall record.

“They are going to be missed, and I appreciate everything they have done for us,” said Bloomingdale Head Coach Jake Coulson. “That group of kids bought in and never questioned, you knew they were going to put in what they needed to do to be successful. These guys set the bar, and so we just need to keep it going.”