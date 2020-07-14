Compiled by Jenny Bennett

Valrico Sunday Market Returns At Chill Cawfee

Chill Cawfee is excited to relaunch the Sunday market under its new name, Valrico Artisan Faire. It is a twice-a-month event, every second Sunday and fourth Sunday under the grandfather oaks outside Chill Cawfee at 3704 Lithia Pinecrest Rd.

Have fun in the sun as you shop local artisans and enjoy a place for families and friends to bond. Jewelry, artwork, craft food, organic soaps, health and beauty products, crafts and pet products will all be available, with the spotlight on local talent and artists.

Hillsborough County Bar Association Honors Veterans Advocate With Liberty Bell Award

The Hillsborough County Bar Association has selected a local veterans advocate and volunteer, Col. (USA Ret.) Jim Fletcher, to receive its 2020 Liberty Bell Award. This annual award recognizes outstanding non-lawyer citizens whose community service strengthens the effectiveness of the American legal system.

Col. Fletcher is an active and tireless volunteer in our community, serving with the Veterans Treatment Court and several veteran organizations. He was one of the original mentors with the Veterans Treatment Court and is the task force team leader and a senior veteran mentor with the court.

This volunteer work includes actively recruiting prospective mentors for the growing docket of veteran participants; constant follow-ups with other mentors on needs of the court; checking in with his own assigned veteran participants; serving as a liaison to judges, elected officials and other community leaders; and other administrative tasks.

Speaking about Col. Fletcher, Chief Judge Ron Ficarrotta said, “Col. Fletcher is a true patriot and hero in every sense of the word. He continues to serve with honor and distinction in our Veterans Treatment Court and has been a driving force and key to the success of the court. I am proud to have Col. Fletcher as part of our court family.”

Simon Firearm & Family Safety Offering Classes

Nothing is more important to people than the safety and protection of the ones you love. Simon Firearm & Family Safety Training can help you achieve that with its many training classes with certified instructors, which include concealed carry and home defense, children’s gun safety and countering the mass shooter threat.

Simon Firearm & Family Safety also provides protective devices for purchase including stun devices, pepper sprays and concealed carry purses.

The next concealed carry and home defense classes are being held on Sunday, July 12 and Saturday, August 1, call 363-7576 or search on Facebook for ‘Simon Firearm & Family Safety Training’ for more details.

Mary & Martha Home Goods Store Reopens

The Mary & Martha House Fashion and Home Goods store is very happy to announce that it has reopened. The store is located at 1009 1st St. SW. in Ruskin and is open on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Donations are accepted on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, visit www.marymarthahouse.org or call 645-7874. Shop here or donate to make a difference.

Free Online Stress Release Class

Hypnotic Engagements is offering a free event to help you unmuddle your mind and de-stress during this pandemic period. Although the session is primarily geared towards educational and medical professionals, everyone can benefit from it. The Zoom sessions are held regularly, the next one is on Tuesday, August 4 at 6:30 p.m.

To find out more, visit hypnoticengagements.com or check its Facebook page, Hypnotic Engagements LLC.

Library Curbside Pickup Now Available

Contact-free curbside pickup is now available at Riverview, Ruskin and SouthShore Regional Libraries. It is by appointment only and is available Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Simply select your items online at HCPLC.org, wait until the library notifies you that your hold is ready and then schedule your appointment online. Bring your library card number with you and follow the confirmation email instructions to pick up your items.

Virtual Career Services Available To Job Seekers

Career Source Tampa Bay is launching an innovative way to provide virtual services and engagement to unemployed job seekers. CSTB has contracted with a web-based platform to deliver virtual services to individuals of all ages.

The Career EDGE program consists of interactive modules with built-in virtual coaching, including a job interview simulator, resume and job application builder, guidance in developing a personal brand and essential life skills curriculum to support career seekers in preparation for finding a job or advance in employment.

Access to Career EDGE is provided at www.careeredgecstb.com. New users simply need to register for an account, and registration takes less than one minute. Once the user is registered, they will have immediate access to all modules and services.

YMCA Hosts Blood Drive

Local YMCA locations, including Spurlino YMCA in Gibsonton and YMCA Camp Cristina in Riverview will be hosting a blood drive on Friday, July 24, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. All donors will receive a free COVID-19 antibody test, free tote bag and a free wellness checkup which includes a blood pressure, iron count and cholesterol screening.

To make an appointment, visit oneblood.org/ymca or call 1-888-9-DONATE.

Pack N’ Play Cribs Donated To Hurricane Shelters

The Children’s Board of Hillsborough County has recently provided 1,452 pack n’ play cribs to the Emergency Operations Center to prepare for this year’s hurricane season. The cribs will be stored at the Museum of Science and Industry (MOSI) and will be deployed to emergency centers across Hillsborough County with other emergency supplies when a hurricane threatens the Tampa Bay region.

Pack n’ play cribs are one way to prevent a child from dying from unsafe sleep by providing a place where a child can be laid down to sleep alone away from other potential hazards. The cribs will be provided at no extra cost to families seeking emergency shelter.

Aging Services Caregiver Support Group Meetings Continue

Bloomingdale Adult Day Care Center would like to remind everyone that it is still operational even though the center itself is closed to the public. The Aging Caregiver Support Group meetings are continuing to take place every Thursday via teleconference.

Go to HCFLGov.net/Aging to find out more. All sessions are free.