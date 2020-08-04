Ever since the 10th-gen Civic was launched in 2017, the sedan, coupe and hatchback have been receiving rave reviews. Not known to sit on its laurels, Honda engineers have once again made some changes to the car, mainly in the hatch. The 2020 Honda Civic Hatchback does retain the powertrain shared with its other brethren: a 1.5-liter DOHC direct-injected and turbocharged inline-four cylinder engine putting out 180 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 162 pounds-feet of torque at 5,500 rpm.

The five-door ride is still coupled to a continuous variable transmission or folks who like to be ‘in control’ of this compact car can opt for the six-speed manual. A fully independent suspension is handled via a MacPherson strut, but the rear gets an all-new multi-link independent system. And leading the hatch to its destination is the electric power steering with variable ratio. Also, additional sound-damping materials now hold wind and road noise to a minimum, more than in previous models.

The traditional ‘wing’ grille crossbar has been restyled, as have the LED headlights (receiving a flashy blackout look), bumpers and wheels. Space abounds in the Civic with 15.1 cubic feet of trunk area and a mammoth center console to hide precious belongings. A suitable feature is LaneWatch, which displays a wide-angle view of the passenger side road on the i-MID (Intelligent Multi-Information Display). The image appears when the right turn signal is activated.

Other standard goodies in our Sport Touring trim include an eight-way power driver and four-way passenger leather seats and tilt/telescopic steering column, 7-inch audio touch display, aluminum pedals, dual auto A/C, remote engine start, electronic parking brake, heated front seats, 60/40 rear seat, power moonroof, paddle shifters and door pocket bins.

EPA mileage estimates are impressive at 29 mpg city, 35 highway and combined 32. We averaged about 30 in city/highway driving. The ECON button serves its purpose for sure.

Standard safety features include dual front and side airbags, side curtain airbag with rollover sensor, stability assist and traction control, four-wheel antilock brakes, rearview camera, tire pressure monitoring system and daytime running lights. Honda Sensing fetches the owner collision mitigation brakes, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist and forward collision and lane departure warnings.

With a cool styling, roomy cabin, praiseworthy performance and fuel-sipping capabilities, the practical 2020 Honda Civic Hatchback makes for an incredible package. Besides, with a reputation for building durable and dependable rides, who wouldn’t want to sign up for a Honda?