La Septima Cafe Offers Convenient And Delicious Family Meals

One of Brandon’s favorite restaurants is making life easier and more delicious for residents in the light of the pandemic. In addition to take out and delivery, La Septima Cafe is offering family meals for $39.95.

Diners can choose from any of the restaurant’s signature dishes and each family meal comes with rice, the choice of tossed salad or black beans, Cuban bread with olive butter and one 2-liter bottle of Coke, Diet Coke or Sprite. Each family meal serves four for $39.95 with the exception of the Bistec Milanesa (Cuban breaded steak), which is $49.95.

Orders can be made online at laseptimacafe.com or over the phone by calling 685-0502. La Septima Cafe is located at 702 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon.

Ragamuffin Outpost Opens In Plaza Bella

New store Ragamuffin Outpost will have its grand opening on the weekend of August 1-2 in Plaza Bella in Valrico. Offering a refreshing selection of antique, vintage, local artisan and eclectic home décor items in nearly 2,000 sq. ft., you are sure to find something you will want to take home with you.

Local vendors will be on-site regularly to tell their stories and offer insight into their products. Stop in and toast a glass of champagne with the new owners, Maxi and Chris Hall.

Ragamuffin Outpost is open on Wednesday from 4-8 p.m., Thursday-Saturday from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m., Sunday from 12 Noon-4 p.m. and other times by appointment. More information can be found on www.ragamuffinoutpost.com, Facebook @RagamuffinOutpost or by calling 654-2834.

HiTech Automotive Adds A European Vehicle Specialist

Do you dislike taking your vehicle to the dealership? HiTech Automotive, situated on S. Montclair Ave. in Brandon, has recently added a European vehicle specialist to their team of highly skilled technicians. He has over 13 years experience in automotive repair and specializes in Mercedes Benz, BMW, Audi, VW and Volvo vehicles.

Along with having an associate’s degree, he is also an ASE-Certified Master Technician with his L1 Certification, making him the fourth Master Technician on staff. This makes HiTech your dealership alternative for your European car.

For more information on the repairs and services that HiTech offers, call 684-1556 or visit its website, www.hitechautomotiveofbrandon.com.

Trilogy Dive Center Brings Diving Lessons To You

Trilogy Dive Center, owned by Mike Massaro and based in Zephyrhills, is a full-service dive center offering scuba training and certification, equipment sales and services and diving trips. Trilogy also provides group training for homeschoolers and other groups.

“We train you at your home and offer door-to-door service, making it easy for you to get certified and to keep you diving,” said Massaro.

For more information, visit www.trilogyscuba.com, call 425-3500 or go to its Facebook page @trilogyscuba.

Yellowfin Realty Announces New Team Leader Of New Construction

Yellowfin Realty based in Winthrop Plaza recently announced Laura Brown as its new team leader of new construction. A seasoned sales associate, Brown has worked extensively in the South Hillsborough corridor from the hub of Brandon to SouthShore.

Equally comfortable in a hard hat or heels, her focus is always on the customer. Brown gained valuable experience consulting with buyers in the home design center and she knows that buying a new home can be overwhelming, so bringing her into the experience brings assurance to all parties.

The Yellowfin Realty office is at 11256 Winthrop Main St. in Riverview and can be contacted on 245-6186. Visit its website at www.yellowfinrealty.com for more information.

Improvements To River Hills Country Club

River Hills Country Club has recently made several improvements to its facilities, which members are now enjoying. The tennis area received the biggest improvements with all eight tennis courts being resurfaced and the tennis shop getting a facelift to make it a more welcoming area.

A ribbon-cutting, tennis exhibition and tournament were recently held to celebrate the completion of the work.

If you are interested in becoming a member of River Hills Country Club, please contact Margie Martin on 653-1554, ext. 232 or visit its website at www.riverhillscountryclub.com.

Brandon Regional Hospital Receives Comprehensive Stroke Center Certification

DNV GL Healthcare is a certification body helping healthcare organizations achieve excellence by improving quality. It recently awarded Brandon Regional Hospital its Comprehensive Stroke Center Certification.

This award is based on standards set forth by the Brain Attack Coalition and the American Stroke Association and affirms that the medical center addresses the full spectrum of stroke care—diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation and education—and establishes clear metrics to evaluate outcomes.

“With stroke care, you must have the best clinicians and resources, but also the ability to act organizationally with extreme efficiency because of the time-critical nature of these events,” said Bland Eng, chief executive officer at Brandon Regional Hospital. “This certification from DNV GL validates all the effort we have put into this program and to ensuring the health and safety of our patients.”

Three Bulls Tavern Voted ‘Best Of The Best’

Local bar Three Bulls Tavern was recently voted Best Neighborhood Bar in the 2020 Tampa Bay Times ‘Best of the Best’ competition. Owners Jim and Tracy Mellody are thrilled to have won.

“We have worked so hard to be your favorite neighborhood hangout. We hope to just keep on getting better and better,” they said.

Three Bulls Tavern is located at 4330 Bell Shoals Rd. in Bloomingdale and can be contacted on 381-3853. Additional information is available at www.ThreeBullsTavern.com or its Facebook page, Three Bulls Tavern.

SERVPRO Alerts Local Grill Masters To Fire Risks

The summer grilling season is here, and outdoor cooking and picnic gatherings are a welcome change for families eager to enjoy the weather. As families prepare for their next outdoor feast, Brian E. Jones of SERVPRO of Brandon/North Riverview, a local fire and disaster remediation specialist, urges property owners to keep some ‘grilling fire facts’ in mind.

Gas grills are involved in an average of 8,900 home fires a year. Charcoal and other solid fuel grills contribute to another 1,300. An average of 19,700 patients each year visit emergency rooms because of injuries involving grills. July is the peak month for grill fires.

To help prevent a grill fire, there are several precautions that can be taken:

Use your grill outdoors only. Place your grill away from your home or deck railings and out from under eaves and overhanging branches.

Never leave your grill unattended and keep pets and children at least 3 feet away.

Keep your grill clean, remove fat or grease buildup.

Check the gas tank hose for leaks before using it for the first time each year. If you smell gas while cooking, immediately get away from the grill and call the fire department.

SERVPRO specializes in fire and water cleanup and restoration services and repair services, helping to remediate damage for both commercial and residential customers.

For more information on SERVPRO of Brandon/North Riverview, please contact Brian E. Jones at 741-3473 or bjones@servpro10822.com or visit www.servpro.com.

Free #MyYoYoJuiceSummer Sweepstakes

#MyYoYoJuiceSummer is a free event sweepstakes where you could win free smoothies and/or Eddie Bull’s Cookie Dough for a year from YoYo Juice Brandon and YoYo Juice Bloomingdale. There are also extra special saving deal days and rewards scheduled throughout the summer.

Business owners Scott and Rose Laviano will be drawing all of the winners on their 25th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, September 2.

There are multiple ways to enter; post a photo on social media using #MyYoYoJuiceSummer, sign up/check in on the YoYoJuice app and use the online menu at www.yoyojuice.com.

YoYo Juice locations are 731 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon and 1044 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico.

Sun Air Services Celebrates 32 Years In Business

Sun Air Services, a top-rated and family-owned and operated air conditioning repair and service company, recently celebrated 32 years in business. Over that time it has grown to be able to provide a 24-hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week emergency service as well as regular services all over the Tampa, Brandon, Riverview, Valrico and Apollo Beach areas.

To contact Sun Air Services, call 694-8989 or visit www.sunairtampa.com.