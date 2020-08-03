Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on August 3, 2020.

Since August 2 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (26 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Valrico having 13 new cases, Seffner having 12 new cases, Wimauma having 10 new cases, Ruskin having nine new cases, Sun City Center having six new cases, Lithia having four new cases, Apollo Beach having three new cases, Gibsonton having two new cases and Dover having one new case.

Brandon was reported as having 22 less cases, possibly with some of yesterday’s cases being false positives.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, August 2: 1,875 cases

Riverview, August 3: 1,901↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, August 2: 2,051 cases

Brandon, August 3: 2,029↓ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, August 2: 853 cases

Ruskin, August 3: 862↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, August 2: 713 cases

Wimauma, August 3: 723↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, August 2: 795 cases

Valrico, August 3: 808↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, August 2: 246 cases

Sun City Center, August 3: 252↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, August 2: 258 cases

Apollo Beach, August 3: 261↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, August 2: 470 cases

Seffner, August 3: 482↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, August 2: 357 cases

Gibsonton, August 3: 359↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, August 2: 258 cases

Lithia, August 3: 262↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, August 2: 373 cases

Dover, August 3: 374↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

August 2: 8,227

August 3: 8,291

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

August 2: 29,990

August 3: 30,322

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

August 2: 481,668

August 3: 486,384

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

August 2: 347

August 3: 348

Total deaths of Florida residents:

August 2: 7,084

August 3: 7,157

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:

August 2: 225,893

August 3: 228,763

Positive tests:

August 2: 30,118

August 3: 30,450

Negative tests:

August 2: 195,352

August 3: 197,854

Inconclusive tests:

August 2: 423

August 3: 459

Awaiting testing:

August 2: 179

August 3: 180

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:

August 2: 3,726,562

August 3: 3,758,496

Positive tests:

August 2: 487,132

August 3: 491,884

Negative tests:

August 2: 3,233,865

August 3: 3,260,914

Inconclusive tests:

August 2: 5,565

August 3: 5,698

Awaiting testing:

August 2: 3,394

August 3: 3,228

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)