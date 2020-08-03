Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on August 3, 2020.
Since August 2 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (26 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Valrico having 13 new cases, Seffner having 12 new cases, Wimauma having 10 new cases, Ruskin having nine new cases, Sun City Center having six new cases, Lithia having four new cases, Apollo Beach having three new cases, Gibsonton having two new cases and Dover having one new case.
Brandon was reported as having 22 less cases, possibly with some of yesterday’s cases being false positives.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, August 2: 1,875 cases
Riverview, August 3: 1,901↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, August 2: 2,051 cases
Brandon, August 3: 2,029↓ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, August 2: 853 cases
Ruskin, August 3: 862↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, August 2: 713 cases
Wimauma, August 3: 723↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, August 2: 795 cases
Valrico, August 3: 808↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, August 2: 246 cases
Sun City Center, August 3: 252↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, August 2: 258 cases
Apollo Beach, August 3: 261↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, August 2: 470 cases
Seffner, August 3: 482↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, August 2: 357 cases
Gibsonton, August 3: 359↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, August 2: 258 cases
Lithia, August 3: 262↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, August 2: 373 cases
Dover, August 3: 374↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
August 2: 8,227
August 3: 8,291
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
August 2: 29,990
August 3: 30,322
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
August 2: 481,668
August 3: 486,384
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
August 2: 347
August 3: 348
Total deaths of Florida residents:
August 2: 7,084
August 3: 7,157
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:
Total tests reported:
August 2: 225,893
August 3: 228,763
Positive tests:
August 2: 30,118
August 3: 30,450
Negative tests:
August 2: 195,352
August 3: 197,854
Inconclusive tests:
August 2: 423
August 3: 459
Awaiting testing:
August 2: 179
August 3: 180
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:
Total tests reported:
August 2: 3,726,562
August 3: 3,758,496
Positive tests:
August 2: 487,132
August 3: 491,884
Negative tests:
August 2: 3,233,865
August 3: 3,260,914
Inconclusive tests:
August 2: 5,565
August 3: 5,698
Awaiting testing:
August 2: 3,394
August 3: 3,228
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)