By Brian Bokor

Welcome to your August update of recently submitted building permits or construction plans for Southeast Hillsborough. Based on the latest data, we are beginning to see a slowdown in new retail requests coupled with an uptick in multi-family residential.

Most recently, Texas Roadhouse submitted a permit for construction of a new restaurant at the northeast corner of Causeway Blvd. and Falkenburg Rd., and Mandola’s Italian Kitchen submitted a permit for a building out at 12962 S. US 301 near the new Sprouts.

Staying in that area, the Riverview Chick-Fil-A announced that it will be updating us on the progress of the new store being built at 12810 S. US 301 via its Facebook page with an anticipated opening date in October 2020.

Grocers have been active with several new stores planned. The empty storefront next to the PetSmart on Gornto Lake and Causeway Blvd. has requested to become our newest Sprouts.

ALDI is continuing to finalize its plans for its new location on the west side of US 301 across from Balm Riverview Rd. Fields and Table, an 8,000 sq. ft. specialty store focusing on fresh food and meats, will be built south of Symmes Rd. on the west side Balm Riverview Rd. Additionally, the Sun City Center ALDI will be expanding 2,100 sq. ft. as well as improving its parking area.

Two more car wash locations have submitted plans, one on Symmes Rd. just east of US 301 and the other on the south side of Bloomingdale Ave. across from Bryan Rd.

These are in addition to four other car washes already scheduled for the area located at: west side of Falkenburg Rd., exiting Crosstown; north side of Boyette Rd., west of McMullen Rd.; the Riverview GDX Theater area off Gibsonton Rd; and Fishhawk Blvd. behind the SONIC Drive-In and old BB&T Bank, which itself is set to become an AutoZone.

Finally, the long-vacated 7-Eleven Shell on the southwest corner of Bloomingdale Ave. and Providence Rd. will become a PNC Bank with a new Dollar General store coming to Ruskin on the northwest corner of 4th St. SW and US 41.