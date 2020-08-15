Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on August 15, 2020.

Since August 14 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (27 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 24 new cases, Ruskin and Valrico each having 12 new cases, Sun City Center having 10 new cases, Wimauma and Gibsonton each having six new cases, Lithia having five new cases, Apollo Beach and Seffner each having three new cases and Dover having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, August 14: 2,121 cases

Riverview, August 15: 2,148↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, August 14: 2,206 cases

Brandon, August 15: 2,230↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, August 14: 946 cases

Ruskin, August 15: 958↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, August 14: 790 cases

Wimauma, August 15: 796↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, August 14: 912 cases

Valrico, August 15: 924↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, August 14: 299 cases

Sun City Center, August 15: 309↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, August 14: 286 cases

Apollo Beach, August 15: 289↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, August 14: 536 cases

Seffner, August 15: 539↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, August 14: 417 cases

Gibsonton, August 15: 423↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, August 14: 305 cases

Lithia, August 15: 310↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, August 14: 417 cases

Dover, August 15: 418↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

August 14: 9,213

August 15: 9,322

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

August 14: 33,557

August 15: 33,901

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

August 14: 557,337

August 15: 563,628

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

August 14: 458

August 15: 460

Total deaths of Florida residents:

August 14: 9,141

August 15: 9,345

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:

August 14: 251,547

August 15: 253,832

Positive tests:

August 14: 33,557

August 15: 33,901

Negative tests:

August 14: 217,520

August 15: 219,422

Inconclusive tests:

August 14: 470

August 15: 509

Awaiting testing:

August 14: 197

August 15: 198

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:

August 14: 4,168,103

August 15: 4,209,375

Positive tests:

August 14: 563,285

August 15: 569,637

Negative tests:

August 14: 3,598,300

August 15: 3,633,088

Inconclusive tests:

August 14: 6,518

August 15: 6,650

Awaiting testing:

August 14: 3,718

August 15: 3,790

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)