Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on August 15, 2020.
Since August 14 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (27 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 24 new cases, Ruskin and Valrico each having 12 new cases, Sun City Center having 10 new cases, Wimauma and Gibsonton each having six new cases, Lithia having five new cases, Apollo Beach and Seffner each having three new cases and Dover having one new case.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, August 14: 2,121 cases
Riverview, August 15: 2,148↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, August 14: 2,206 cases
Brandon, August 15: 2,230↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, August 14: 946 cases
Ruskin, August 15: 958↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, August 14: 790 cases
Wimauma, August 15: 796↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, August 14: 912 cases
Valrico, August 15: 924↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, August 14: 299 cases
Sun City Center, August 15: 309↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, August 14: 286 cases
Apollo Beach, August 15: 289↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, August 14: 536 cases
Seffner, August 15: 539↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, August 14: 417 cases
Gibsonton, August 15: 423↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, August 14: 305 cases
Lithia, August 15: 310↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, August 14: 417 cases
Dover, August 15: 418↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
August 14: 9,213
August 15: 9,322
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
August 14: 33,557
August 15: 33,901
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
August 14: 557,337
August 15: 563,628
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
August 14: 458
August 15: 460
Total deaths of Florida residents:
August 14: 9,141
August 15: 9,345
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:
Total tests reported:
August 14: 251,547
August 15: 253,832
Positive tests:
August 14: 33,557
August 15: 33,901
Negative tests:
August 14: 217,520
August 15: 219,422
Inconclusive tests:
August 14: 470
August 15: 509
Awaiting testing:
August 14: 197
August 15: 198
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:
Total tests reported:
August 14: 4,168,103
August 15: 4,209,375
Positive tests:
August 14: 563,285
August 15: 569,637
Negative tests:
August 14: 3,598,300
August 15: 3,633,088
Inconclusive tests:
August 14: 6,518
August 15: 6,650
Awaiting testing:
August 14: 3,718
August 15: 3,790
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)