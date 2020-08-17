Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on August 17, 2020.

Since August 16 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview, Brandon and Ruskin (eight new cases each) had the highest increases in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Wimauma having six new cases, Sun City Center having four new cases, Valrico and Apollo Beach each having three new cases, Dover having two new cases and Seffner, Gibsonton and Lithia each having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, August 16: 2,162 cases

Riverview, August 17: 2,170↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, August 16: 2,237 cases

Brandon, August 17: 2,245↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, August 16: 962 cases

Ruskin, August 17: 970↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, August 16: 802 cases

Wimauma, August 17: 808↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, August 16: 929 cases

Valrico, August 17: 932↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, August 16: 311 cases

Sun City Center, August 17: 315↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, August 16: 290 cases

Apollo Beach, August 17: 293↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, August 16: 544 cases

Seffner, August 17: 545↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, August 16: 426 cases

Gibsonton, August 17: 427↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, August 16: 314 cases

Lithia, August 17: 315↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, August 16: 421 cases

Dover, August 17: 423↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

August 16: 9,376

August 17: 9,421

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

August 16: 34,097

August 17: 34,227

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

August 16: 567,375

August 17: 570,024

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

August 16: 483

August 17: 483

Total deaths of Florida residents:

August 16: 9,452

August 17: 9,539

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:

August 16: 255,532

August 17: 256,639

Positive tests:

August 16: 34,097

August 17: 34,227

Negative tests:

August 16: 220,925

August 17: 221,904

Inconclusive tests:

August 16: 510

August 17: 508

Awaiting testing:

August 16: 203

August 17: 205

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:

August 16: 4,239,309

August 17: 4,259,573

Positive tests:

August 16: 573,416

August 17: 576,094

Negative tests:

August 16: 3,659,212

August 17: 3,676,782

Inconclusive tests:

August 16: 6,681

August 17: 6,697

Awaiting testing:

August 16: 3,791

August 17: 3,799

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)