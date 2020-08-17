Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on August 17, 2020.
Since August 16 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview, Brandon and Ruskin (eight new cases each) had the highest increases in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Wimauma having six new cases, Sun City Center having four new cases, Valrico and Apollo Beach each having three new cases, Dover having two new cases and Seffner, Gibsonton and Lithia each having one new case.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, August 16: 2,162 cases
Riverview, August 17: 2,170↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, August 16: 2,237 cases
Brandon, August 17: 2,245↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, August 16: 962 cases
Ruskin, August 17: 970↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, August 16: 802 cases
Wimauma, August 17: 808↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, August 16: 929 cases
Valrico, August 17: 932↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, August 16: 311 cases
Sun City Center, August 17: 315↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, August 16: 290 cases
Apollo Beach, August 17: 293↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, August 16: 544 cases
Seffner, August 17: 545↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, August 16: 426 cases
Gibsonton, August 17: 427↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, August 16: 314 cases
Lithia, August 17: 315↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, August 16: 421 cases
Dover, August 17: 423↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
August 16: 9,376
August 17: 9,421
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
August 16: 34,097
August 17: 34,227
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
August 16: 567,375
August 17: 570,024
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
August 16: 483
August 17: 483
Total deaths of Florida residents:
August 16: 9,452
August 17: 9,539
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:
Total tests reported:
August 16: 255,532
August 17: 256,639
Positive tests:
August 16: 34,097
August 17: 34,227
Negative tests:
August 16: 220,925
August 17: 221,904
Inconclusive tests:
August 16: 510
August 17: 508
Awaiting testing:
August 16: 203
August 17: 205
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:
Total tests reported:
August 16: 4,239,309
August 17: 4,259,573
Positive tests:
August 16: 573,416
August 17: 576,094
Negative tests:
August 16: 3,659,212
August 17: 3,676,782
Inconclusive tests:
August 16: 6,681
August 17: 6,697
Awaiting testing:
August 16: 3,791
August 17: 3,799
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)