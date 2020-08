Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on August 29, 2020.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Apollo Beach.

Since August 28 at 9:25 a.m., Brandon (13 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Valrico having eight new cases; Riverview having seven new cases; Sun City Center, Lithia and Dover each having six new cases; Ruskin having four new cases; Seffner having three new cases; and Wimauma and Gibsonton each having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, August 28: 2,333 cases

Riverview, August 29: 2,340↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, August 28: 2,385 cases

Brandon, August 29: 2,398↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, August 28: 1,050 cases

Ruskin, August 29: 1,054↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, August 28: 860 cases

Wimauma, August 29: 861↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, August 28: 996 cases

Valrico, August 29: 1,004↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, August 28: 352 cases

Sun City Center, August 29: 358↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, August 28: 311 cases

Apollo Beach, August 29: 311, NO NEW CASES

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, August 28: 572 cases

Seffner, August 29: 575↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, August 28: 457 cases

Gibsonton, August 29: 458↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, August 28: 334 cases

Lithia, August 29: 340↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, August 28: 476 cases

Dover, August 29: 482↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

August 28: 10,114

August 29: 10,169

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

August 28: 36,417

August 29: 36,623

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

August 28: 609,074

August 29: 612,206

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

August 28: 541

August 29: 545

Total deaths of Florida residents:

August 28: 10,957

August 29: 11,105

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:

August 28: 273,296

August 29: 274,632

Positive tests:

August 28: 36,417

August 29: 36,623

Negative tests:

August 28: 236,351

August 29: 237,479

Inconclusive tests:

August 28: 528

August 29: 530

Awaiting testing:

August 28: 229

August 29: 232

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:

August 28: 4,554,563

August 29: 4,582,134

Positive tests:

August 28: 615,806

August 29: 619,003

Negative tests:

August 28: 3,931,871

August 29: 3,956,208

Inconclusive tests:

August 28: 6,886

August 29: 6,923

Awaiting testing:

August 28: 3,447

August 29: 3,474

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)