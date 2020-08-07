Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on August 7, 2020.
Since August 6 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (20 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 16 new cases; Wimauma, Valrico and Gibsonton each having six new cases; Dover having four new cases; Ruskin, Seffner and Lithia each having three new cases; and Sun City Center and Apollo Beach each having two new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, August 6: 1,975 cases
Riverview, August 7: 1,995↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, August 6: 2,082 cases
Brandon, August 7: 2,098↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, August 6: 889 cases
Ruskin, August 7: 892↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, August 6: 747 cases
Wimauma, August 7: 753↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, August 6: 845 cases
Valrico, August 7: 851↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, August 6: 264 cases
Sun City Center, August 7: 266↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, August 6: 269 cases
Apollo Beach, August 7: 271↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, August 6: 492 cases
Seffner, August 7: 495↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, August 6: 384 cases
Gibsonton, August 7: 390↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, August 6: 276 cases
Lithia, August 7: 279↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, August 6: 394 cases
Dover, August 7: 398↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
August 6: 8,594
August 7: 8,665
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
August 6: 31,432
August 7: 31,733
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
August 6: 504,768
August 7: 512,421
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
August 6: 378
August 7: 378
Total deaths of Florida residents:
August 6: 7,747
August 7: 7,927
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:
Total tests reported:
August 6: 236,482
August 7: 238,450
Positive tests:
August 6: 31,563
August 7: 31,865
Negative tests:
August 6: 204,441
August 7: 206,105
Inconclusive tests:
August 6: 478
August 7: 480
Awaiting testing:
August 6: 187
August 7: 189
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:
Total tests reported:
August 6: 3,863,276
August 7: 3,903,010
Positive tests:
August 6: 510,389
August 7: 518,075
Negative tests:
August 6: 3,346,947
August 7: 3,378,864
Inconclusive tests:
August 6: 5,940
August 7: 6,071
Awaiting testing:
August 6: 3,325
August 7: 3,374
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)