Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on August 7, 2020.

Since August 6 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (20 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 16 new cases; Wimauma, Valrico and Gibsonton each having six new cases; Dover having four new cases; Ruskin, Seffner and Lithia each having three new cases; and Sun City Center and Apollo Beach each having two new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, August 6: 1,975 cases

Riverview, August 7: 1,995↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, August 6: 2,082 cases

Brandon, August 7: 2,098↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, August 6: 889 cases

Ruskin, August 7: 892↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, August 6: 747 cases

Wimauma, August 7: 753↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, August 6: 845 cases

Valrico, August 7: 851↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, August 6: 264 cases

Sun City Center, August 7: 266↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, August 6: 269 cases

Apollo Beach, August 7: 271↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, August 6: 492 cases

Seffner, August 7: 495↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, August 6: 384 cases

Gibsonton, August 7: 390↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, August 6: 276 cases

Lithia, August 7: 279↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, August 6: 394 cases

Dover, August 7: 398↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

August 6: 8,594

August 7: 8,665

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

August 6: 31,432

August 7: 31,733

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

August 6: 504,768

August 7: 512,421

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

August 6: 378

August 7: 378

Total deaths of Florida residents:

August 6: 7,747

August 7: 7,927

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:

August 6: 236,482

August 7: 238,450

Positive tests:

August 6: 31,563

August 7: 31,865

Negative tests:

August 6: 204,441

August 7: 206,105

Inconclusive tests:

August 6: 478

August 7: 480

Awaiting testing:

August 6: 187

August 7: 189

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:

August 6: 3,863,276

August 7: 3,903,010

Positive tests:

August 6: 510,389

August 7: 518,075

Negative tests:

August 6: 3,346,947

August 7: 3,378,864

Inconclusive tests:

August 6: 5,940

August 7: 6,071

Awaiting testing:

August 6: 3,325

August 7: 3,374

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)