By Kye Saunders

ECHO (Emergency Care and Help Organization) of Brandon is at it yet again with a new, inventive way of sustainably caring for those in need within our community.

ECHO has established itself as the place to go to for those in need of food and clothing. With locations in Brandon and Riverview, ECHO is continuing to take both food and clothing donations at this time. Canned goods, rice and peanut butter are always in high demand, as well as used clothes for all ages.

These donations from the community are given to families in need within both the Brandon and Riverview areas.

As a nonprofit which has been part of the community since 1987, ECHO has now expanded its use of donated clothing from being available to its clients to now also allowing its clothing to be purchased by the public.

ECHO has joined the resourceful and sustainable trend of upcycling and has found a way to make donated clothing into another source of revenue to fund its mission to bridge the gap between crisis and stability with the opening of ECHO Boutique.

The boutique’s slogan, “The best of thrift,” takes an already established model of selling secondhand donated clothing even further with an upscale approach.

One hundred percent of the proceeds go directly back to ECHO.

The boutique’s racks are filled with all sorts of name-brand gems for a fraction of the price. But this is not where ECHO Executive Director Eleanor Saunders’ vision of “Purchase with a purpose” ends. On top of upscale thrift and handmade goods, the boutique is home to the only source of vintage consignment in Brandon.

A large, looming rack located at the forefront of the boutique is filled with dresses, jackets and T-shirts from past eras. With some garments dating back to as early as the 1960s, ECHO Boutique’s vintage selection is perfect for buyers who are looking to wear clothing that has a history.

Follow ECHO on Facebook and Instagram for exclusive sneak peaks on selections and upcoming sales.

ECHO is accepting food and clothing donation from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Monday-Friday, at both locations in Brandon at 507 N. Parsons Ave. and in Riverview at 7807 Capitano St. For more information on how to donate or volunteer, visit www.ECHOfl.org.

ECHO Boutique is located at 948 W. Brandon Blvd. and is open Wednesday-Friday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.