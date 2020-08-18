By Faith Miller

Local high school senior Emma Poole has been involved in the National FFA Organization (FFA), formerly the Future Farmers of America, since the age of 12 and was recently elected Florida FFA State Secretary.

Poole recently graduated from Durant High School where she held several positions since her freshman year. This includes Junior Chapter Vice President in her freshman year, Senior Chapter Secretary in her sophomore year, Senior Chapter Treasurer in her junior year and Senior Chapter President in her senior year.

She was also involved in the school’s FFA Sweetheart Pageant where she won ‘First Maid’ (second place) in her freshman year and the title ‘Sweetheart’ (first place) in her sophomore year. She also won the national championship for extemporaneous speaking this past school year.

Poole is a fourth-generation member of the FFA and the second in her family to hold a position as a state officer. Her great, great uncle, Gray Miley, was the first Florida FFA State President elected back in 1929.

“I’m excited to carry on my family’s legacy in this organization and be able to experience some of the same things they did during their time in FFA,” she said.

Poole first joined FFA in the sixth grade to carry on her family’s tradition of being a part of the organization and to learn more about the leadership and agriculture industry.

“I knew that FFA could make me a better person and leader and I was excited to become part of this organization since an early age,” she explained.

Poole was elected Florida FFA State Secretary on June 26 after a long application, screening and election process. The process consisted of six separate interviews from which candidates were chosen for the officers, secretary and president positions.

She said that her responsibilities will include corresponding with members, other officers and stakeholders across the nation. She will also be heavily involved throughout the state, leading workshops and making connections with members all over Florida.

When elected, she explained her feelings as “surreal” and that being able to make an impact on the thousands of members involved in FFA is more than she could ever ask for.

Even though this year isn’t a normal one for Florida’s state officers due to the coronavirus, Poole said that she is confident that this will present them with many new opportunities that will be unique and fun.

To learn more about the Florida FFA Association, visit www.flaffa.org.