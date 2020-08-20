Join The GFWC Brandon Junior Woman’s Club For Beach Breeze Virtual Bingo

The GFWC Brandon Junior Woman’s Club is holding a Beach Breeze Virtual Bingo event on Sunday, August 16 from 4-5:30 p.m. Winners can choose between a selection of designer handbags/totes each round, including Kate Spade, Coach, Dooney and Bourke and more.

Anyone 18 or older in the continental U.S. can participate and rewards will be shipped to the winners. Game tickets are $10 per card for three games of bingo and can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bjwc-beach-breeze-virtual-bingo-tickets-114529278154.

For more information, contact BJWCinfo@gmail.com.

Valrico Sunday Market Returns At Chill Cawfee

Chill Cawfee is excited to relaunch the Sunday market under its new name, Valrico Artisan Faire. It is a twice-a-month event, every second Sunday and fourth Sunday under the grandfather oaks outside Chill Cawfee at 3704 Lithia Pinecrest Rd.

Have fun in the sun as you shop local artisans and enjoy a place for families and friends to bond. Jewelry, artwork, craft food, organic soaps, health and beauty products, crafts and pet products will all be available, with the spotlight on local talent and artists.

Registration Now Open For “Back-2-School” Health Clinics

Hillsborough County Public Schools and the Back-2-School Coalition of Hillsborough County are joining forces again this year to provide free physicals and immunizations for students in a series of health fairs. This year’s Back-2-School Health Clinic will look different due to COVID-19, but it will still provide critical services for our families.

To maintain CDC guidelines and safety protocols, there will be no exhibitors on hand or school supplies distributed. Additional precautions include: limited appointment times to avoid lines, face coverings required, temperature check upon arrival and a limit of one parent or guardian per child.

To register for the clinics, visit www.back2schoolfair.org.

Advancing Modern Professionals Hosting Introductory Meeting Online

Advancing Modern Professionals is a group of young professionals and entrepreneurs dedicated to the development and empowerment of like-minded individuals in the Tampa Bay area.

If you are interested in developing and executing professional and entrepreneurial skills, you are invited to register for its first meeting on Tuesday, August 25 from 7-8 p.m., which will take place virtually.

For more information, visit on Facebook at Advancing Modern Professionals or email AdvancingMP@gmail.com.

Free Online Credit Score And Consumer Loans Workshop

The University of Florida invites Hillsborough County residents to attend a live, interactive online workshop about credit scores and consumer loans on Wednesday, August 26 at 12 Noon.

During the webinar you will learn how to increase your credit score, deal with debts and get the best deals on loans. The information provided could save you money and ease your stress level.

Register at https://attendee.gototraining.com/r/535462571113449729. Space is limited, so register as soon as possible.

Kitten Adoptions Go Online

Due to COVID-19, local animal rescue nonprofit A Kitten Place has had to cancel its in-person pet adoption events. If you are looking to add an adorable kitten or cat to your family please visit akittenplace.org/adoptable-kittens and look through the many kittens and cats that are now available in all descriptions.

All kittens and cats will be spayed/neutered and vaccinated before being available for adoption.

Adoption applications and additional information can be found at akittenplace.org.