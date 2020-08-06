By Dominique Asher

A group of local girls is doing what they can to help combat food insecurity in the community and are looking for some support.

Girl Scout Troop 33304 began working on its Bronze Award community service project recently by establishing the idea for a Free Little Pantry.

Troop 33304, comprised of girls at the junior, cadette and senior levels of Girl Scouts, is taking on the organization’s third highest award where they aim to complete a girl-led Take Action project and address a problem they find in the community.

The Bronze Award helps girls learn leadership and responsibility through the girls personally taking charge of the project and being accountable for the research and steps required.

The girls took action by researching food insecurities in the area and came across the idea of little food pantries and started with the idea of creating their own.

For their Free Little Pantry, the girls need to take into consideration different materials to build the pantry, the location so that it is in an obtainable place where the food will be safe, what resources to stock it with and the community around them.

As they work on their Bronze Award, the troop hopes to get the community active in the project through different ways.

“We hope we can enlist local high school clubs and groups to get their community hours,” they said.

They are also reaching out to members of the community for materials and resources that will help them construct their Free Little Pantry.

“We can help others with small actions and contributions and make a difference in others’ lives…you don’t have to be a Girl Scout troop or organization for stopping poverty, all you have to do is have the right mindset and work hard and you can make a difference,” they said.

Currently, the troop is looking to secure a location for the pantry that is easily accessible and central, and they are open to any suggestions from the community. In addition, they are reaching out to local newspaper companies in hopes of obtaining an used newspaper box, as they are designed to withstand outdoor elements, and repurpose it into their Free Little Pantry.

If you have suggestions, contact the troop leaders at troop33304@gmail.com.