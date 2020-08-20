Each day in the news or on social media, we hear about more and more businesses closing or filing bankruptcy. The pandemic has hit our nation’s economy unbelievably hard and it may take years to recover.

Mark W. Smith was born and raised in Brandon. He currently lives in Valrico and is the owner of Tampa Bay’s Finest Painting.

“We are a family-owned and operated painting business that specializes in commercial, residential and industrial painting,” Smith said. “We offer a wide variety of quality paints and finishes for homeowners, including interior and exterior makeovers. We are licensed, bonded and insured as well.”

When Smith started to see a lot of businesses closing because an employee tested positive for COVID-19, he saw this as an opportunity to help these businesses and create another revenue stream for his painting business.

“We saw an opportunity to offer a full disinfectant service,” Smith said. “We can go in and spray every surface in their facility, which will do away with any and all viruses or bacteria, including COVID.”

Smith’s services are reasonably priced and start at 10 cents per square foot. Prices will vary based on building size, but Smith is willing to work on the pricing with clients who want his cleaning services.

“This cleaning process gives peace of mind to their customers to know that the business has taken steps to clean and sanitize,” Smith said. “We give each business a plaque to put in the window of their business to say it has been cleaned by us and the date we cleaned the business.”

Tampa Bay’s Finest Painting uses Shockwave, which is an FDA-approved cleaning product to clean and disinfect businesses once they have had an issue with COVID-19.

“We spray everything and it dries without leaving any residue,” Smith said. “It can be sprayed on any surface, including keyboards, computer peripherals, high-touch areas, carpets and furniture. It cannot be sprayed on any food products. Shockwave only needs about 10 to 15 minutes to dry. Once it dries, the business can open immediately.”

If you would like to learn more about the various services offered at Tampa Bay’s Finest Painting or if you are interested in having Smith and his team disinfect your business or home, you can visit his website at www.tbfpainting.com or contact Smith at 381-7654.