By Anjali Caligiuri

Love’s Tire & Service Center in Valrico recently found a way to give back to those working hardest during the pandemic.

“Love’s is a full-service automotive repair, diagnostic and service center, working both foreign and domestic light trucks and cars,” said Scott and Gay Lynn Love, owners of Love’s Tire & Service Center.

The company held a contest within its location in Valrico to give one hardworking frontline employee a new set of tires, including free installation and lifetime balance to the tires as well. On June 29, dedicated diesel mechanic Nick Shreves was picked for the prized tires; furthermore, the many other committed frontline nominees also received free oil change certificates as a way of showing thanks from the Loves.

Founded in 1996, Love’s Tire & Service Center is a certified Goodyear dealer and also carries Dunlop and Kelly. Some of its services include oil changes, alignments and tire repairs, making it a fundamental part of its community for over two decades.

“Many of our highly skilled technicians and service professionals have been employed with us for over 15 years. We have built a trusted reputation in the community and value the relationships that have developed as a result,” said the Loves.

Love’s Tire & Service Center’s quality repairs are backed with its two business mottos: “Small business, big service” and “We might not get it right 100 percent of the time, but we make it right 100 percent of the time.”

Aided by the owners’ constant faith in their religion, Love’s Tire & Service Center has received countless blessings to become the well-established business it is today.

The winner of the free tires, Nick, was one of many nominated, deserving frontline workers. During these unprecedented times, these workers are providing care and services while others are delivering food and supplies. Even though only one could win the tires, the Loves showed their appreciation for these faithful frontlines with certificates for free oil changes.

Nominated by his wife, Stephanie, Nick’s tireless hours of fixing generators for grocery stores like Publix have demonstrated his unwavering dedication.

“He is a frontline worker and works long hours during times of crisis, sometimes seven days a week. I would love for him to win this prize as he always puts our family and others first,” said Stephanie.

To find out more about Love’s Tire & Service Center, visit www.lovesautorepair.com or call 661-3955.