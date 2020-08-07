The Sunset Grill at Little Harbor in Ruskin is one of SouthShore’s best-kept secrets.

“The Sunset Grill restaurant has been in business for over 30 years with a few different property owners,” said Sunset Grill’s assistant general manager, Courtney Wackler. “Sunset Grill has an open patio area, a tiki bar, lounge and restaurant with a banquet area all along the beach. We have an open view of Tampa Bay and the beautiful sunset every night. We also have a weddings and events department that will plan and cater your special event on the beach, by the pier or indoors as well.”

Wackler is originally from Boston, but she loved the Little Harbor area so much that she decided to move to Florida.

“I moved back up to Boston to take care of my grandmother about four years ago. Once I got her all situated, we decided to move to Florida again since my kids did not enjoy the cold very much,” said Wackler. “I was invited in for an interview at Sunset Grill in 2018 and I fell in love with the place and haven’t left.”

The recent pandemic affected Sunset Grill’s business like most of the restaurant industry across the country.

“We have taken a hit, as have many businesses due to the pandemic,” Wackler said. “Currently, we are open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m.–11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. We offer both dine-in on our patio and in our lounge area. We also offer online ordering and to-go orders.”

Wackler and the entire staff at the Sunset Grill believe strongly in supporting local since they are a local small business in Ruskin. A lot of its food is sourced locally to help keep money in the local economy.

“Keeping it local helps build relationships and creates a sense of community which makes it familiar for everyone,” said Wackler. “Keeping it local also brings on a different kind of care and quality in our food and service because it is a direct reflection of us. We get fresh local seafood delivered every day from KX Seafood and fresh produce through our food vendors when available.”

Wackler hopes Sunset Grill will continue to thrive and offer the Ruskin community fresh local food and good times.

To learn more about the Sunset Grill, visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/SunsetGrillAtLittleHarbor or call 607-2900. Sunset Grill is located at 602 Bahia Del Sol Dr. in Ruskin.