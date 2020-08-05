Last month, local SouthShore community Waterset by Newland gave back to the greater community by hosting a food drive to benefit Feeding Tampa Bay.

Waterset has partnered with Feeding Tampa Bay for the past five years, collecting food through their popular Concerts 4 a Cause series and other endeavors. This July alone, Waterset collected more than 5,200 meals, which will be donated directly to the Community Cupboard, a food pantry in Ruskin.

Waterset is owned in a joint venture partnership between North America Sekisui House, LLC (NASH), the U.S. business unit and a subsidiary of Sekisui House, LTD., Japan’s largest homebuilder and leading diversified developer, and Newland, the master developer of the community.

NASH and Newland share a deep commitment to sustainable development practices and apply these core values to the vision, planning, and development of their projects. Waterset is one of more than 20 communities the NASH-Newland partnership owns together across the U.S.

For the week preceding July Fourth, Waterset collected food donations at The Landing Café, the on-site community café and resident clubhouse. Residents and community members who donated five items of food received a patriotic T-shirt as a thank you.

More than 400 T-shirts were given out to participants.In a single week, Waterset collected over 5,200 meals, all of which will directly support families in South Hillsborough County through Feeding Tampa Bay and the Community Cupboard food pantry.

Waterset’s marketing manager, Lynda McMorrow, explained, “The Waterset community is passionate about giving back. It’s great to see our residents come together to support an important cause, especially during difficult times. We’re always thrilled to be able to support Feeding Tampa Bay.”

Waterset has always been dedicated to making a difference. In addition to its work with Feeding Tampa Bay, Waterset supports its local public schools in many ways, including the Turkey Trot 5K, which has become a staple in SouthShore.

Waterset by Newland is a master-planned community located in Apollo Beach. Waterset features a variety of amenities that include three community pools, fitness centers, sports courts, Fit Trail and Greenway.

