For 16 years St. Stephens Catholic Church has been hosting Ladies Tea fundraisers through the Society of St. Vincent de Paul. The donations collected from the annual event lend assistance to people in need throughout the community.

This year alone, the St. Stephen Conference of St. Vincent de Paul has served more than 1,900 families with food and $53,000 in financial assistance.

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul is a nonprofit Catholic organization operated by volunteers. The mission of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul is to serve those in need and promote spiritual growth for the men and women who serve.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the annual Ladies Tea event will not be held in person this year. However, due to the ongoing pandemic, the need for assistance has grown.

Bridget Wray, president of the St. Stephen Conference of St. Vincent de Paul, is encouraged that the community will still come together remotely and help support this worthy cause during these difficult times.

“Throughout this pandemic, the St. Stephen Conference of St. Vincent de Paul food pantry and financial support has been blessed to continue serving our neighbors in need without ever shutting down,” said Wray. “We see many new faces because of COVID-19 circumstances, maybe loss of jobs or children at home full time, and their needs have become a challenge.”

The fundraiser begins on St. Vincent de Paul’s Feast Day on Sunday, September 27 and ends on Sunday, October 11.

“Donations from our community enable us to continue providing food and assistance with utilities and rent,” said Wray. “Our community has been very supportive and we need donors more now during this difficult time, especially with the holidays coming.”

To make an online donation, visit www.svdpriverviewfl.org. Checks can be made out to St. Vincent de Paul and mailed to St. Stephen Church, 10118 Saint Stephen Cir., Riverview, FL 33569.

For information on the St. Stephen Conference and food pantry, email svdp@ststephencatholic.org. The church office can be reached at 689-4900.