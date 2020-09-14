Matthew 25: Ministries, a humanitarian aid and disaster relief organization headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, worked with Procter & Gamble and Beth-El Farmworker Ministry to provide free COVID-19 supplies to residents in Hillsborough County last month.

Beth-El, located at 18240 U.S. 301 in Wimauma, distributed free kits containing personal care and hygiene items and basic personal protective equipment (PPE).

“Kits contain a variety of Procter & Gamble personal care and hygiene products from brands including Always, Crest, Gillette, Old Spice, Pantene, Secret, Tampax, Tide, Dreft and Oral-B, as well as basic PPE, including gloves and masks,” said Joodi Archer, media relations director at Matthew 25: Ministries.

In an effort to best protect public health, recipients remained in their vehicles while picking up supplies. Kits were placed directly into the trunk of the vehicle in order to maintain social distancing.

Matthew 25: Ministries works with first responders, hospitals, healthcare providers, public service agencies and other organizations and businesses to ensure that they have access to the supplies they need to protect their employees and safely meet the needs of the community.

To date, Matthew 25: Ministries has distributed over 5 million pounds of COVID-19 supplies, including masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, paper products, soap, batteries, diapers, additional personal protective equipment, personal care products and cleaning items to more than 1,200 unique partners.

For the most current information on Matthew 25: Ministries’ distribution activities, please visit https://m25m.org/disaster/covid19updates/ or follow Matthew 25: Ministries on social media.

For more in-depth information about Matthew 25: Ministries’ humanitarian aid and disaster relief efforts or to schedule an interview, contact Joodi Archer at joodi@m25m.org.

Beth-El Farmworker Ministry sits on a 27-acre site about 20 miles south of Tampa. Beth-El serves the nearby rural population in the Tampa, Brandon and Plant City areas in Hillsborough County through opportunities for hunger relief, education, healthcare and spiritual growth.

For more information about Beth-El, contact the director at director@beth-el.org, call 633-1548 ext. 223 or visit www.beth-el.org.