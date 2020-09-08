This year, maybe more than ever before, teachers have dedicated their time and money to preparing for the return of students. All of these efforts will go a long way. To demonstrate its thankfulness towards teachers, Busciglio Smiles Orthodontics & Pediatric Dentistry created a teacher appreciation gift card giveaway contest as part of its philanthropy by supporting education through its involvement with a nonprofit organization called Partners in Education.

Busciglio Smiles will award three $350 Visa gift cards to local teachers that work within the geographic bounds of those education districts in which the practice serves in Hillsborough County. Both public and private school teachers are invited to enter.

The hope is that the gift cards will assist teachers by offering additional funds to purchase items needed for their classrooms.

Dr. Derek Busciglio, who owns Busciglio Smiles, expressed what he would like the community to know about his involvement with the giveaway.

“I want to make sure we are creating an environment where our kids succeed and are prosperous educationally,” Dr. Derek said.

Those interested in entering the contest should fill out an online form at http://bit.ly/buscigliotag2020. The entry page consists of basic questions that every contestant must complete.

The contest ends on Thursday, October 1 and the winners will be announced shortly thereafter with updates posted to Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/buscigliosmiles/.

Dr. Derek’s father, Dr. John Busciglio, started the practice in 1972. For nearly 50 years, Busciglio Smiles has beautified smiles in the community while continuing to grow and deliver pediatric and orthodontic dentistry. Dr. Derek is a board-certified orthodontist with more than 15 years of experience.

Busciglio Smiles Orthodontics & Pediatric Dentistry takes pride in providing the boost in confidence its patients deserve. Locations can be found in Brandon, Lithia and Plant City.

“Overall, by making great smiles it also helps me smile,” Dr. Derek said.

For more information, visit www.BusciglioSmiles.com. The Brandon office is located at 515 Corner Dr. and in Lithia it is at 16141 FishHawk Blvd. The offices are open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and on Friday by appointment. Call 681-9473 to learn more.