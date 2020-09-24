The Greater Brandon Chamber of Commerce held its annual Business Excellence Awards last month, recognizing businesses in different categories for their accomplishments. Individual awards are also given to members of the community for their dedication and service to the Greater Brandon area.

While this was a more intimate event than in past years due to COVID-19 restrictions, “It was an evening enjoyed by all,” said Bernadette Pello, 2020 chairman of the Greater Brandon Chamber of Commerce.

The five business categories and the winners are as follows:

Emerging Business – Nuvita Chiropractic

1-5 Employees – Warped Vision

6-20 Employees – Bivins and Hemenway, P.A.

21-plus Employees – Fuzzy’s Taco Shop

Nonprofit – BSAC (Brandon Sports and Aquatic Center)

The Greater Brandon Chamber of Commerce also recognized three companies for their dedication and support to the Leadership Brandon program. Leadership Brandon is the signature program at the chamber where members take part in an intense leadership development program and are immersed into the various other programs in our community.

The three companies that were honored are Brandon Regional Hospital, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and TECO. These companies give their time and resources to help make Leadership Brandon a program of immense value.

Two individuals were also recognized during the event. Robert Bivins was recognized with the Community Leadership Award. This award recognizes a person for their dedication and service to our community. Tony Saladino was recognized with the Key Citizen Award for his dedication and service to our community. Both gentlemen are known for being giving, their generosity and their selfless service to our community.

Presenting awards for the evening consisted of past winners and elected officials, including County Commissioner Sandra Murman, School Board Chair Melissa Snively, Senator Darryl Rousson, House Representative Adam Hattersley and Congressman Ross Spano (via video).

“The evening was a much-deserved celebration for our finalists and winners,” said Pello.

To learn more about the Greater Brandon Chamber of Commerce, visit www.brandonchamber.com.