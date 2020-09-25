When homeowners decide to replace their flooring, it can be a daunting task. The advice of an expert is key to helping find the right flooring at the right price, and at Naffco Floors & Interiors, every design consultant is trained to help homeowners achieve their goals.

Longtime Brandon resident and salesperson Rufus Ashby has been in the flooring business for more than 42 years, many of them as the owner of his own flooring company. In that time, he became an expert in all flooring options, from tile to hardwood to carpeting, from many manufacturers.

He said that, recently, homeowners are shopping for updated, luxury, waterproof vinyl flooring.

“Waterproof vinyl flooring can be an excellent option for growing families, for active families and for families with pets,” Ashby said. “Spills, pet incidents, moisture, heavy foot traffic and abrasions pose a constant threat to a home’s flooring and these products are waterproof, stain resistant, versatile and provide good durability for the cost.”

Ashby is sharing his knowledge with Seth Johnson, a new design consultant. The 21-year-old is learning how to help customers find the perfect floor for them after stints of training in the warehouse and with flooring installation crews.

“Rufus’ level of knowledge about types of flooring materials, what they’re made of, where they come from, it’s mind blowing,” he said. “He can tell you the square footage of every box of flooring and because he’s been in the business so long, if I have a question about something, I ask him because he always has the answer.”

Johnson hopes to one day be as knowledgeable as his mentor.

Naffco Co-Owner Michael Baker said the transfer of knowledge from guys like Rufus to the next generation of consultants is key to helping the business evolve.

“Our mentorship programs have been created to create tradesmen that will fuel our continued growth,” he said.

Naffco Floors & Interiors, located at 1920 W. Brandon Blvd., is open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. More than just a flooring store, it also offers a full range of affordable home improvement and remodeling services, including cabinetry, window treatments, countertops, kitchen and bathroom remodeling and area rugs.

“We make it easy for a homeowner to come into our showroom and see their dream home realized,” said Baker.

Naffco Floors & Interiors has been a mainstay in the community since 1937.

For more information or to request a free flooring estimate, visit www.naffcofloorsandinteriors.com/brandon-fl or call 734-7446.