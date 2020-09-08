The Hyundai lineup of SUVs (starting with Kona, Tucson, Santa Fe and Palisade) just got another addition, and a welcomed one at that. The all-new subcompact 2020 Hyundai Venue may appear small, but it’s a fun and sweet ride to take on the road.

It is equipped with a 1.6-liter inline-four cylinder engine putting out 121 horsepower at 6,300 rpm and 113 pounds-feet of torque at 4,500 rpm. Mated to an intelligent variable transmission (manual is available), it comes in normal, sport and even snow modes.

An independent MacPherson strut front and torsion beam rear suspension does a particularly good job of soaking bumps and potholes with skill and in the front-wheel drive SUV. Also worth noting is the motor-driven power rack-and-pinion steering, effortless at higher speeds or while pulling into a parking lot.

The sharp-looking Venue portrays a prominent hexagonal grille and sculptured hood, aggressively raked wheel arches, upright windshield, LED headlights and tail lamps and chrome dual tips. With a total passenger volume of 110.6 cubic feet, the cabin is spacious for five to sit in comfort and style.

Amenities include auto AC, 3.5-inch multi-information display, tilt/telescopic steering column, 8-inch touchscreen display with rearview camera (premium package), six-way height-adjustable driver’s seat, center console, 60/40 second-row seat, power door locks and windows, body-color exterior mirrors and door handles and more.

Standard safety features include dual front and side airbags, side curtain airbag, four-wheel anti-lock brakes with electronic brake distribution and brake assist, front/rear crumple zones, electronic stability and traction control, hill-start and lane-keep assist, front seatbelt pretensioners, remote keyless entry and tire pressure monitoring system.

Opt for the $1,150 convenience package and you will get blindspot and rear cross traffic collision warning as well as power sunroof, leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter and sliding armrest bin.

Base-priced at $19,150, the Venue topped at just $23,280, which is a heck of a deal. The powertrain, though not impressive on paper, results in a responsive ride, sharp handling and decent overall cornering balance. And Hyundai’s impressive five-year, 60,000-mile basic and 10-year, 100,000-mile powertrain warranties should convince you to sign on the dotted line.