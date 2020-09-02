Franklin Graham Invites Christians To Attend Prayer March In Washington D.C.

Evangelist Franklin Graham has called on thousands of families, pastors and churches to join him for ‘Prayer March 2020’ in Washington D.C. on Saturday, September 26.

“Our nation is in trouble…we need God’s help,” he said. “Our only hope for this country is God.”

From 12 Noon to 2 p.m., believers will march from the Lincoln Memorial to the Capitol Building, covering 1.8 miles while praying for the nation during “extraordinary times,” the event’s website says.

“America is in trouble. It’s in distress. But we do have hope, and that hope is in Almighty God. And we need to pray now more than ever—more than we have ever done in our lives. Our communities are hurting. Our people are divided. And there’s fear and uncertainty all around us,” Graham said in a video message on the website, referring to riots and violence across the country and the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information, visit www.billygraham.org.

Left Behind Films Celebrate 20th Anniversary With Special Trilogy Edition

The Left Behind film trilogy, based on the No. 1 New York Times best-selling book series of the same name, is filled with narratives seen in today’s headlines: conspiracy theories, misinformation campaigns, censorship and a deadly virus spreading worldwide.

The successful series sold more than 10 million copies on VHS/DVD 20 years ago. This year, a digitally remastered Left Behind special edition will be available on Tuesday, September 1.

Each film went through a 4K scan and a color upgrade to improve the 20th anniversary edition. Along with the new and improved visual experience, Left Behind will now include several never-before-seen bonus features, including access to a full-length documentary where biblical scholars and theologians discuss their views on the rapture.

The movies are known for their message of warning, preparedness and salvation as well as starring popular actors Kirk Cameron and Louis Gossett Jr.

Fast Growing USA.Life Is The #1 Conservative Facebook Alternative

USA.Life is the popular Conservative Facebook alternative. USA.Life hopes to have more than one million users by the end of the year, adding to the more than 100,000 people who have already joined.

“USA.Life helps all who love America connect, join groups and share news,” said CEO Steven Andrew. “Members freely exchange Conservative beliefs without the fear of being banned or put in Facebook jail.”

Members enjoy politics, news, funny dogs and cats, recipes, travel, nature and more as they connect with those important to them. Individuals, families, news media, businesses and churches can get a free account at USA.Life.

To join, go to www.USA.Life.