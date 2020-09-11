By Brian Bokor

Welcome to your August update of recently submitted building permits or construction plans for Southeastern Hillsborough County. We have several new additions this month along with updates to projects previously reported.

We will begin in Brandon with news of Mahana Fresh, a make-your-own-bowl quick service restaurant scheduled for early October in the Regency Square shopping center next to Staples, as well as announcing the opening of Brandon Burgers, located next to Hungry Howie’s in the spot previously occupied by Five Guys on SR 60. Additionally, the 287-unit Tapestry Town Center apartment complex is now leasing at its location near the Westfield Brandon mall.

North of the Alafia River, Riverview will see two new franchises opening in the same plaza across from Pavilion Crossing at U.S. 301 and Crescent Park Dr. Bubbakoo’s, a build-your-own-taco-and-burrito concept, as well as Eggs Up Grill, a breakfast and lunch restaurant offering catering services, anticipate November openings. Further south, a Checkers will be opening at Progress Blvd. and 78th St. in the Madison Square plaza.

South of the river, things are booming, starting with Tiki Docks Bar & Grill on the east side of U.S. 301 looking at a mid-September opening date. To the southeast, Boyette Rd. has a Culver’s planned across from Goolsby Pointe near the CVS hoping to open next January; Pink Door Bakery, located in the Shoppes of Boyette on Boyette Rd., recently opened in June; Waffle House, just south of U.S. 301 and Gibsonton Dr., has a late September opening; and Cracker Barrel, near the recently-sold Riverview GDX Theater, is also eyeing a late September opening date.

The Big Bend area remains slated for Glory Days Grill in the Lincoln Bend plaza near Fuzzy’s Taco Shop with Chick-fil-A, north of Summerfield Crossing on U.S. 301, announcing an opening sometime mid-October.

Local breweries that have recently obtained restaurant licenses in order to be allowed to serve alcohol on premises include Bootleggers Brewing Company at its new location just west of Falkenburg Rd. on Causeway Blvd., Leaven Brewing in the Shoppes of Boyette plaza and Bloomingdale’s own Bullfrog Creek Brewing Co. on Lithia Pinecrest Rd. near Erindale Dr.