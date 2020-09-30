We are now into the month of October, which is normally the month when we see the leaves changing in many parts of the country. In Florida, we don’t see the leaves change colors quite as much, but many families make trips each year up to other states to see the leaves changing from bright green to beautiful colors of orange, red and yellow. We know that every few months, seasons change—from the cold winter, to the warmer springtime, to the hot summers and then to the cooler autumn season.

Although seasons change throughout the year, God never changes. We also know that eventually the beautiful colored leaves will fall from the tree—which is why we use the word ‘fall’ to describe the season. But, the tree is not dead when it loses all its leaves. This is the time that the tree stores its energy to grow new leaves in the springtime. This is just part of the changing of the season.

Just like the fall season, our lives have different seasons too. We may end up changing to a new school, or our families may move, or we may make different friends than the year before. No matter what changes we go through, we have to remember that God is still with us and he will never change.

In Hebrews 13:8 we learn, “Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today, and forever.”

To celebrate the fall season, let’s make a “Fall In Love With Jesus” craft:

Time Needed:

20 minutes.

Materials Needed:

• Construction paper—white, brown, yellow, red and orange

• Black magic marker

• Pencil

• Scissors

• Elmer’s Glue

Procedure:

• Lay your arm and hand flat on the brown construction paper

• Have an adult trace your arm and hand, just past your wrist

• Cut out the tracing and then glue it to the white construction paper

• Use the other colors of construction paper to cut out different leaves

• Use the marker to write important things about God on the leaves such as “Forgiving” and “Patient”

• Then glue the leaves to the tree

• You can either write your name on the tree or you can write “Fall In Love With Jesus” on it!