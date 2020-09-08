By Brad Stager

When taking care of life’s administrative details like estate planning, it’s beneficial to understand the choices on the table, especially in cases involving the elderly or other special needs family members who may need a little more guidance and consideration in securing their futures and protecting their assets.

Informing clients about their options is a cornerstone of how the Law Offices of Laurie E. Ohall conducts business in the areas of estate planning, elder law, probate and guardianship.

Laurie E. Ohall earned her Juris Doctor degree from Stetson University College of Law and has been practicing since 1994. She has been Florida board certified in elder law since 2012 and emphasizes the importance of communicating to clients what the law requires in documenting their intentions and actions.

“When we speak to clients, we try to make sure that they understand why they need certain types of documents and we strive to educate them to the best of our ability,” Ohall wrote in an email, citing examples such as a durable power of attorney or a living will, as well as healthcare surrogate designations.

While ensuring personal and estate affairs are in good order can be considered a routine matter of preparing for the future, some people are now coming to Ohall with an increased sense of urgency about formalizing their plans.

“With the pandemic that is occurring, we are seeing more and more people who want to make sure they have their estate planning in order,” wrote Ohall. “People realize that they have no control when something bad could happen and they want to make sure that they take care of their family and have a plan in place so that, if something happens to them, they have named who they want to make healthcare and financial decisions for them.”

Teaming up with Ohall to serve clients at the firm’s Brandon office, located at 1464 Oakfield Dr., are Attorney Dana Kemper, who also received her Juris Doctor degree from Stetson University College of Law and is Florida board certified in elder law, and Neysa Smith, the firm’s paralegal.

You can learn more about how the Law Offices of Laurie E. Ohall may be able to help you by calling 438-8503 or by visiting online at ohalllaw.com, where you can also find general answers to common estate planning questions and view informative videos of a guardianship workshop that Ohall facilitates.