Attending events or fundraisers is something that many people miss since the pandemic hit. I know for myself, I miss getting dressed up and attending events that help support some of my favorite local charities.

“Losing face-to-face interaction with people was a game changer for the event industry,” said Sonya Bradley, owner of Simply Events. “Surviving from there, I quickly learned that hosting events in person was not the thing to do during COVID because people just weren’t ready. So, I switched my business over to doing promotions for small businesses now because small businesses owners really are having a tough time getting an additional footprint for themselves in a positive way. We’ve been focusing on improving their online brand.”

Simply Events is more than just events, it’s about being a part of an active community focused on supporting local businesses.

“Events are for celebrating life and having fun while making memories, and we take that responsibility seriously at Simply Events,” Bradley said. “Come be a part of our community that supports, creates and introduces you to emerging brands and fun interactive events. Our goal is that after working with our team, you’ll be saying, ‘What event can we plan next?’ Simply Events handles the details and stress of it all while you enjoy the actual event and make lasting relationships with customers and other businesses. Our professional staff caters to your needs no matter how large or small.”

Before the pandemic, Bradley and her team hosted 70 events a year before COVID-19 and some of her events took place at the Westfield Brandon mall.

“After the pandemic hit, we have less than 13 events on the books for 2020,” Bradley said. “No parties and we completely lost our mall business because malls are struggling. They are getting traffic back, but their marketing budgets have been slashed in half or cut because the whole industry is different now.”

Bradley and her team hope that more local small businesses and local nonprofits will reach out to her to help them grow or improve their online presence.

“We specialize in event planning, promotions, social media strategy and digital marketing and helping our local community,” Bradley said. “We would love to connect and grow with you today. Let’s get social and support local today!”

To learn more about Simply Events, you can visit www.simplyeventsfl.com or contact Bradley at 727-674-1464.