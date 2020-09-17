With COVID-19 restrictions still in place, many residents prefer shopping in the open air and local markets throughout the area are stepping up to offer that option.

The Rustic Door Décor & More Brandon Sunday Market

The Rustic Door Décor & More will have its Brandon Sunday Market on October 25 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. It will feature a variety of vendors, food trucks, local artisans, fresh produce and more. This community event occurs every fourth Sunday of the month from October through April.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/brandonsundaymarket. It is located at 772 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon. Call 655-3667.

The Rustic Door Décor & More Valrico Grand Opening Festival

Come celebrate the grand opening of The Rustic Door Décor & More’s Valrico location as it kicks off the market season with local vendors outside on Sunday, September 27 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

It is pet friendly. Foods by the plaza restaurants, such as La Villa Mexican Grill and more, will be provided.

It is located at 4367 Lynx Paw Trl. in Valrico. Email therusticdoormarket@gmail.com.

Bullfrog Creek Brewing Co. Launches Monthly Bullfrog Creek Night Market

Bullfrog Creek Brewing Co. will be launching its monthly night market this month from 6-10 p.m. Attendees will get to hear live music, see artisan vendors and much more.

For more information and dates, search for Bullfrog Creek Brewing Co. on Facebook. It is located at 3632 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico. Contact 703-8835.

Valrico Sunday Market At Chill Cawfee

The Valrico Sunday Market Artisan Faire under the grandfather oaks occurs every second Sunday and fourth Sunday of the month. Live music will be provided. Nearly 40 vendors will be present with items such as handmade jewelry, a variety of foods and much more.

For more information, search for the Valrico Sunday Market on Facebook. It is located at 3407 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico.

JF Kicks Restaurant & Patio Bar Saturday At The Market Vendor Event

JF Kicks Restaurant & Patio Bar is having it Saturday at the Market Vendor event on the second Saturday of each month from 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. During the event, JF Kicks will be serving lunch specials. With the event under the treeline a selection of baked goods, custom items and more will be available.

For more information, search for the event on Facebook. It is located at 3345 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico. Contact 643-7777.

Art Monkey Emporium Merchant Market

The Art Monkey Emporium will have its monthly market on Saturday, September 12 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. These monthly markets will take place on the second Saturday of each month.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/316200686395591/. It is located at 16132 Churchview Dr. in Lithia. Contact 315-9803.

Winthrop’s Pop-Up Market At Mama’s General Store

Mama’s General Store is restarting its outdoor gift market on Saturday, September 19 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. It will take place every third Saturday of the month. Discover many local artists, small businesses and makers under the old oak tree by its store and Full Grown Girl.

For more information, visit www.mamasgeneral.com/market. It is located at 11349 Bloomingdale Ave. in Riverview. Contact 379-9799.

Ruskin Family Drive-In Market Is Open

The Market at the Ruskin Family Drive-In is back open for its once a month event on the fourth Saturday of each month, except for in December. The event is free and pet friendly. Bring home wreaths, jewelry, sweet treats and other unique items during a visit on Saturday, September 26 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

For more information, search for the Market at the Ruskin Family Drive-In on Facebook. It is located at 5011 U.S. Hwy. 41 N. in Ruskin. Contact 645-1455.

The Little Harbor Market At Harborside Suites

In its sixth year, the Market at Little Harbor at Harborside Suites will take place on Saturday, October 10 from 12 Noon-5 p.m. It occurs on the second Saturday of every month. The event is pet friendly.

It is free to attend and offers free parking. An array of crafts, pet products, local packaged foods and more will be available.

For more information, visit http://www.jens-market.com. It is located at 536 Bahia Beach Blvd. in Ruskin. Email Jennifer@jens-market.com.

Mira Bay Market At The Salty Shamrock Irish Pub

Mira Bay Market at the Salty Shamrock Irish Pub will be having an event on Sunday, October 18, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. This takes place on the third Sunday of each month. It is pet friendly, free to attend and attendees are provided free parking.

This market is in its fifth year. Tungett Produce and Citrus will have locally farmed vegetables and citrus available here, along with many other different vendors.

For more information, visit http://www.jens-market.com. It is located at 6186 U.S. Hwy. 41 S. in Apollo Beach. Email Jennifer@jens-market.com.

Sunday Pop-Up Market With Smokeez BBQ

The Sunday Pop-Up Market with Smokeez BBQ will occur on the first Sunday of every month, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. This pop-up vendor market is free and kid friendly. It features local vendors selling gifts, local honey and more.

For more information, search for the event on Facebook. It is located at 204 W. Shell Point Rd. in Ruskin. Contact Melissa Busbee at mbusbee83@gmail.com.