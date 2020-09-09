Bob Abruzzese is a husband, father, realtor, webmaster, and captain of one of the area’s strongest Relay for Life teams, FishHawk Strong. He and his wife Madonna manage the communities strongest community Facebook page, the FishHawk Area Neighborhood Page and have developed community partnerships to create FishHawk Strong and support finding a cure for the American Cancer Society.

FishHawk Strong Donation Page: https://secure.acsevents.org/site/STR/RelayForLife/RFLCY21SER?team_id=2555412&pg=team&fr_id=99595

FishHawk Area Neighborhood Page: https://www.facebook.com/groups/515543658495290