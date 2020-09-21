Sara Battaglia is the owner of Dancing for Donations, a non profit that offers dance classes for children of all abilities. They are a small nonprofit dance program for children of all abilities. They offer classes in several area locations and have a wonderful, generous concept!

Dancing for Donations website: https://www.dancing4donations.org/

Dancing for Donations on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dancingfordonations/

Dancing for Donations on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dancingfordonations/?hl=en