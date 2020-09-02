By Pastor Jomo Cousins, PhD

Job 42:10

The Lord restored the fortunes of Job when he prayed for his friends. The Lord gave Job twice as much as he had before.

In the amazing story of Job, we see the uncertainty of life. Job starts out being a rich and successful businessman who followed God, to suddenly being brought to his knees due to an all-out assault from the enemy. Who would have figured that the catalyst to this turnaround would have come through prayer? And not just a prayer for his situation or circumstance, but a prayer for the people who spoke ill of him.

Are you praying for your enemies or the people who do not necessarily have your best interest at heart? How difficult do you find this to be?

As Job interceded for his friends, God turned around his situation. Let’s look at Proverbs 19:11.

Proverbs 19:11 (AMP)

Good sense and discretion make a man slow to anger, And it is his honor and glory to overlook a transgression or an offense [without seeking revenge and harboring resentment].

The fight to love others and not harbor offense is a test. We must pray that God will release us from anger and resentment that we may be feeling towards others so that our hearts may be pure and our intentions are true.

Are you harboring any anger and resentment? Release it here and now, give it to God. Unforgiveness always corrupts the container that holds it.

Luke 6:35 (AMP)

But love [that is, unselfishly seek the best or higher good for] your enemies, and do good, and lend, expecting nothing in return; for your reward will be great (rich, abundant), and you will be sons of the Most High; because He Himself is kind and gracious and good to the ungrateful and the wicked.

If Job would have been bitter, he could not have been a willing vessel for God to use. We cannot pray for someone and hate them at the same time. One of the tests of true forgiveness is the ability to pray earnestly for someone who has hurt you, understanding that vengeance belongs to the Lord.

Except from: Prayer Life: The Conversation, Page 103