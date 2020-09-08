Peach Pit Farms is a labor of love created in 2012 by husband and wife Jeff and Linda Lewis. The Lewis’ began their farm with the goal of offering local, fresh, healthy fruits, vegetables and herbs to the Tampa Bay community.

“We are a small 5-acre farm in Lithia that is dedicated to being environmentally sustainable in its production practices of cover crops, natural manures and micro irrigation,” said Jeff. “We have over 20 years of production experience growing greenhouse, nursery plants, fruits and vegetables. We are a Florida registered beekeeper as well.”

The couple are strong believers in shopping and supporting local.

“We believe that producing fresh, delicious and healthy fruits, vegetables and herbs is a way to build a positive relationship with our community,” Jeff said. “With our locally grown and freshly picked produce, we promote healthy living as well as enhancing the lives of our clients with our fresh, delicious, seasonal fruits, vegetables and herbs.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has had some effects on the farm. Customers must now call and schedule a time to come out to the farm if they want to purchase its fresh produce.

“Our volunteers have stopped coming out to the farm to help us harvest, so we are doing everything ourselves,” Jeff said. “I’m also in the process of creating an online store that will take Square payments and have a convenient delivery option.”

Peach Pit Farms offers its produce at other local artisan and farmers’ markets in the area if you can’t make it out to its farm. Its produce can be found at Passion Organics Farmers Market in Thonotosassa and at the Valrico Artisan Faire. “Our produce is picked daily in order to maximize freshness and to optimize the flavor and dining experience of our clients,” Jeff said. “We give our clients fresh fruits and vegetables from our family to your table.”

To learn more about the produce Peach Pit Farms has to offer or to know when it is at the artisan and farmers’ markets in the area, visit www.peachpitfarms.com. To purchase produce directly from the farm, call Jeff at 463-6855 or Linda at 382-0652. Peach Pit Farms is located at 11106 FL-674 in Lithia.