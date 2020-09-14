Reynier De Armas loves to design and create things. This is why he started his design and contracting business, Pilot Designs & Elements. His company was recently in the process of remodeling some homes in the Brandon and Riverview areas when the pandemic started to affect his business.

De Armas decided to use his design skills to help local businesses stay safe during the pandemic by designing protective dividers, separators, guards as well as handwashing stations and hand sanitizing stations. “I didn’t see this as an opportunity to make money off of COVID, but as a way for businesses and schools to stay safe during COVID,” De Armas said.

De Armas and his team have recently been working with a lot of teachers and schools in the area to make their classrooms and buildings safe for them and their students to return to classes.

“We have been doing a lot of refabricating and creating wayfinding and traffic control signage,” De Armas said. “This will help keep everyone safe and help limit the number of people in the buildings.”

All of the fixtures Pilot Designs & Elements creates are custom-made and unique to fit each business’ needs.

“We work with the business every step of the way,” De Armas said, “from design to logos and making sure their color schemes match. All of the products we use in creating the safety pieces are purchased from local businesses here in the Tampa Bay area.” Depending on the job, the turnaround time on the custom-made pieces can be completed in about a week.

De Armas and his company recently became licensed to offer COVID-19 fogging cleaning for businesses as well.

“In this difficult time, most businesses have to restore the confidence that their business, school or church is safe by providing that precautionary measures against COVID have been taken,” De Armas said. “This lack of confidence has shown to directly affect their ability to maintain normalcy at their business on every level.”

De Armas will offer a 10 percent discount for fogging services done at local nonprofits, religious and approved educational faculties.

To learn more, visit www.facebook.com/Pilot.Designs.Elements. De Armas can be contacted by phone at 804-8621 or by email at rey.pde@gmail.com.