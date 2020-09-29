The United Methodist Church of Sun City Center (UMCSCC), located at 1210 Del Webb Blvd. West, welcomes back Easy Reflections for a 7 p.m. concert on Friday, October 2. Easy Reflections is one of the area’s most popular duos, consisting of Don Larson and Maureen Fitzgerald.

Both Larson and Fitzgerald are guitarists and vocalists, and Fitzgerald doubles up as their keyboard player as well. They perform a variety of genres, including folk, country, oldies, soft rock, blues and gospel.

Larson and Fitzgerald have a great blend in their vocals and bring a natural knack for connecting with their audience. They’ve been known to cover such artists as John Denver, Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn, Emmy Lou Harris, Arlo Guthrie, Ricky Nelson, Elvis and many others.

Since reopening for concerts, UMCSCC has been employing a number of CDC-approved COVID-19 safety measures, including limited capacity, physically distanced seating, taking temperatures at the door and requesting all guests to wear masks, as well as others.

Due to the limited capacity measures being employed, concertgoers are encouraged to arrive early to be sure of being admitted.

A donation of only $5 is requested at the door on the night of the concert.

For additional information about this and other concerts and recitals at the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center, please contact Kevin Goodenow, concert series coordinator, at 362-0956.

To learn more about the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center, please visit its website at www.sccumc.com.