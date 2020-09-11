As students headed back for a very different school year last month, one group of Riverview residents were treated to a brand-new experience.

“Hillsborough County Public Schools is excited to officially open Sumner High School, our first new high school built in more than 10 years,” said Hillsborough County Public Schools Chief of Communications Tanya Arja.

Sumner High School is the largest high school the district has ever constructed at 265,000 square feet. It is located at 10650 County Rd. 672 in Riverview, in the fast-growing area of Southeastern Hillsborough County. This state-of-the-art, picturesque campus will house ninth to 11th grade students this first year, adding a senior class the next school year.

Sumner High School will also be home to an innovative, one-of-a-kind program called Academy 2027. One cohort of 450 middle school students will move from grade to grade, beginning with sixth grade, with the same teachers each year until they enter the high school grade level. No other cohorts of middle school students will be added once these students move on to the high school grades. Over time, the school will have a total enrollment of about 2,800.

Principal Dave Brown is proud to announce Sumner High School has just been notified it won approval as a Cambridge AICE Program, the first high school in our district to receive this international status.

“I am honored to open the largest and most advanced new school in Hillsborough County. I am thrilled that we will be the first Cambridge AICE high school in the district. My faculty and I can’t wait to serve this community,” said Principal Dave Brown.

The school cost an estimated $70 million to build. This school was funded by three years of impact fee collections.

“We are ready to welcome our students to this beautiful campus. I know our students and staff are excited to start rich, new traditions and build a lasting legacy for future students. We welcome the Sumner Stingrays to our district family,” said Superintendent Addison Davis.

This school will provide relief to high schools in the area that are already at or near capacity. Construction is booming in Southern Hillsborough County with thousands of students expected to be entering our schools over the next three to five years. The most recent high school built in Hillsborough County was Strawberry Crest High School back in 2009.

For more information, visit www.sdhc.k12.fl.us.