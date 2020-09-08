By Dominique Asher

The Rotary Club of FishHawk-Riverview began a new club year on July 1 with new leadership and a new Rotary International theme of ‘Rotary Opens Opportunities.’

The new leadership consists of a president, board and foundation, with support and guidance from the Rotary District leadership. The club aims to plan events, determine budgets and vote members into the club, as well as hold weekly meetings concerned with general membership.

The new leadership, composed of many who aim to better the local community, is led by President Shirley Bhat, President-Elect Gabriel Mbulo and Vice President Mara Shaughnessy, along with other esteemed members such as Marilyn Everett, treasurer; Jackie Fields, secretary; Mario L. Galvez, membership chair; Jerry Harburg, administration chair; Christopher Jones, club service chair; Christine Ans, public relations chair; Stanley T. Rzad III, foundation chair; Daniel Cyral, sergeant-at-arms; and James M. Everett, past president.

Additionally, the club has two district leaders, Deborah Williams, district governor elect for 2021-2022, and Michael Broussard, assistant district governor (Area 9).

This new club year, the members are working to plan many events engaging the community, with festivities such as a World Polio Day event in October, Veterans Day event in November, the 37th annual Alafia Lighted Boat Parade on Saturday, December 5 and the 11th annual Crawfish Festival planned for April 17, 2021.

The club encourages community involvement with the upcoming projects and events.

Ans expressed, “The community is welcome to contribute to any of the service projects that we have, speak at our club meetings, join our meetings or attend any of our events locally.”

Not only that, but the club is always welcoming businesses, corporate and nonprofit partnerships and involvement. It is even seeking to get local high schoolers active in the Rotary Club by partnering with the club and establishing a Rotary Club at the high school level, or an ‘Interact Club.’

Ans said, “There are so many opportunities, such as speech contests, scholarships [and] Seminar for Tomorrow’s Leaders Camp.”

To contact the Rotary Club of FishHawk-Riverview, email Ans at christineans@kw.com.